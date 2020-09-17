TwitterFacebook

Chris Eubank Jr wants winner of Jermall Charlo vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

17 September 2020
LR_SHO-PRESSER-CHRIS-EUBANK-JR-TRAPPFOTOS-12052019-0910
Chris Eubank Jr. Photo credit: Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr 29-2 (22) wants to face the winner of the world title clash between WBC 160-pound champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) and top-rated challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26.

The 30-year-old Brit has won three fights in a row – including victories over former world champion James DeGale and former world title challenger Matvey Korobov – since his competitive 12-round decision loss to WBA super middleweight champion George Groves in Manchester in February 2018.

Eubank sees the winner of Charlo-Derevyanchenko in his future.

“I’ll be watching that very closely because I’m looking to fight the winner,” said Eubank to Premier Boxing Champions.

“I want anyone with the belt in the middleweight or super middleweight division. Wherever the opportunity lies. That fight definitely interests me.”

Eubank’s second-round stoppage of Korobov took place on the undercard of Charlo’s seventh-round knockout of Dennis Hogan at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York last December.

Korobov was forced to retire early in the second frame after injuring his shoulder while Charlo systematically broke down natural junior middleweight Hogan.

Eubank has recently teamed up with former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr, who he says is teaching him little tricks to make his more competitive at the elite level.

“There have been many improvements since I began working with Roy,” says Eubank.

“Footwork, movement, jabbing… there are so many things that at an elite level, you forget to work on, like the fundamentals.

“It’s the small things that actually count, and that’s something I’ve learned from Roy. That makes you a complete fighter.”

The 30-year-old Charlo won the IBF junior middleweight championship from Cornelius Bundrage five years ago and made three successful title defences including wins over Austin Trout and Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams before moving up in weight in 2017.

As a middleweight he has defeated Jorge Sebastian Heiland, Hugo Centeno Jr, Brandon Adams, Korobov and Hogan.

Derevyanchenko, 34, is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision loss to IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin last October. Many fans and pundits felt the fight could have gone either way.

His only other loss was a split decision to Daniel Jacobs for the same belt 12 months earlier.

Eubank says he doesn’t see anything special about either fighter and believes his style would match up favourably with the winner of the bout.

“Listen, [Charlo] has done what he had to do to get that belt, and I respected that—I respect any man that gets in the ring and handles his business,” said Eubank.

“Sure, he can scrap. He’s not afraid to go toe-to-toe. He has an energy about him which has helped him get to where he’s at. But as far as what he brings to the table, it doesn’t impress me.

“I don’t see any danger in what he brings to the ring. Derevyanchenko is not particularly fast or strong but he’s solid. And he’s not afraid.”

Eubank lost his first fight to future two-weight world titleholder Billy Joe Saunders by split decision in his 19th pro fight six years ago before stringing together eight straight wins with seven knockouts before encountering Groves.

