Devin Haney would be too classy for Gary Russell Jr, according to Mickey Bey

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF lightweight champion Mickey Bey 23-3-1 (11) believes undefeated WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) would have an easy night at the office against WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr 31-1 (18).

“I’m not just saying this because, you know, Devin is my guy, but he can do everything better (than Russell),” Bey told FightHype.

“Some stuff I won’t give away in case Gary does man up and sign the contract, but it’s nothing he can beat.

See Also

“The only thing possibly he can match him at is what every fighter can have — getting in shape and having heart — but other than that Devin has every advantage.

“It’s so many that I don’t even wanna scare him out of the fight more that it is now. I can promise you he can’t do one thing better than Devin.”

Southpaw Russell, 32, has also called out Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) on social media despite the WBO welterweight champion competing a full four weight classes higher than him.

“I mean it was entertaining, but we know he didn’t really mean what he said… but now he got the offer (from Haney),” Bey said.

“DHP, Eddie Hearn, they working it out, man. Whatever (Russell) asked for, I’m sure it’s on the table and all that.

“So if he’s really about what he say then let’s do it, and Devin want it sooner than later.”

The war of words between Haney and Russell has heated up in recent weeks with both boxers taking to social media to taunt the other.

“Now he’s [Haney] saying that I’m trying to duck him? Stop playing,” Russell said on Instagram.

“Since you playing with me, tell motherf—– Eddie [Hearn] to send the contract over. I already spoke to Al [Haymon]. Al said, ‘Gary, we have a good business relationship, but you can fight whoever you want’ … Al Haymon isn’t going to put any motherf—– money up to fight Devin Haney.

“If these guys are serious about it, tell them to send you a contract.’ So send me the contract. I’ll fight you for the $1.5 [million], and I’m going to beat your little ass, shorty.

“[Haymon] said, ‘Gary, you know, [Haney is] the champion. He’s the one that comes up with that. It’s the champion. The challenger doesn’t come up with the figures. So if he really wants to fight, tell him to send the contract.”

The 21-year-old Haney responded on Twitter last week: “I got the $1.5 [million], Gary. No stipulations; rematch clause only. I’m ready to beat yo ass! … I don’t play with my business and nothing is personal … Ima beat all the CAP out of Gary, WATCH! & when I beat the dog shit out of him, watch him make every excuse in the book as he did with Loma.”

Russell, who has only ever lost to pound-for-pound level fighter Vasiliy Lomachenko six years ago, insisted he would have no problem with the fight being broadcast by DAZN who have exclusive right to Haney’s fights.

“If the fight doesn’t happen, Devin Haney is ducking,” said Russell Jr. “That’s some ducking shit right there. Don’t say, ‘Well, I’ll meet you at this number.’ Cool. You got it. ‘Now, you got to do this too.’ Nah, f–k that.

“It doesn’t work that way. If y’all want to make this fight, make it the $1.5 million with the only stipulations that should be in the contract is the rematch clause because how do you like it when I scorch his little ass.”

If Haney doesn’t end up facing Russell, it is likely he will be matched with Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) on November 7.