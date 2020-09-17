TwitterFacebook

Golden Contract heads to Wakefield

17 September 2020
golden
Press Release

The massive card sees Ohara Davies face Tyrone McKenna in the super-lightweight final, while Ryan Walsh takes on Jazza Dickens in the featherweight final.

It will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

A triumphant run of three fantastic #MTKFightNight events were held at Production Park Studios throughout the summer, with the Golden Contract finals now the latest must-see event to head to Wakefield.

Along with the finals, a Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final between Liam Conroy and Serge Michel will also take place on the bill.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Steven Ward has his long-awaited crusierweight debut against Jone Volau, and big prospect Ben Fail makes his professional debut against former Southern Area title challenger Robbie Chapman.

