Is The Roy Jones Jr. vs. Mike Tyson Fight in Jeopardy?

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the scheduled Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition planned for later this year.

When it was first announced that the two legends were going to be meeting, there was instantly a lot of buzz that came from the announcement.

The thought of one of the most explosive and dominating heavyweight champions facing one of the most gifted fighters of all time is certainly worth watching for the name value alone.

Then came word that the contest was going to be pushed back from the original date of September 12th to November 28th and things got a little shaky.

Tyson requested the fight be pushed back to accommodate his schedule and Jones wasn’t too happy. Tyson did this because he felt like if he were to push the fight back a few months it would help increase sales for the fight.

“I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here, it’s upset my calendar, I’ve got to change things,” Jones told the Daily Mail. “That’s why we have to table bullshit now. That’s the biggest issue, I’m not a full time boxer anymore so I do other things to make an income. If I can’t do other things then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not acceptable. We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyers is talking with their lawyers, trying to figure out ways to make it a better situation so that I can compensated for it, that is more beneficial for me to do. If they don’t make it make sense, it would be off.”

And, as the days go by, it seems like Jones is now questioning things. The more time he has had to think about the prospect of facing Iron Mike, the more he seems to be considering all of his options at this point.

“When it comes time to fight, we’re going to fight,” Jones said to Sky Sports. “If it comes down to bite, we’re going to bite. Whatever has to happen, is going to happen, that’s just what it is. He’s still Mike Tyson, he’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy. He’s going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me. I do have first-round fireworks, but he’s known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman.”

The pay-per-view will also feature YouTuber Jake Paul against former NBA player Nate Robinson, as well as two-division champion Badou Jack in a fight against TBA.

The big question remains to be whether or not we will see Jones and Tyson in the same ring on November 28. Who knows at this point what will happen.