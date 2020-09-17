Luis Nery plans to campaign at 118 and 122 pounds, flags move to featherweight next year

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated former world champion Luis Nery 30-0 (24) is looking forward to getting back in the ring when he takes on unbeaten Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 26.

The 25-year-old Mexican southpaw has been honing his skills under the sharp eye of new coach Eddy Reynoso at his gym in San Diego, working alongside Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

“Coach Reynoso has been helping me a lot with my defence,” said Nery, who is on an 11-fight knockout streak.

“We’re working on boxing with my hands up and on my accuracy. He’s helping me do everything possible to maximize my power and speed.

“I feel very strong and I’ve been sparring 12 rounds for a while now. I’m extremely ready for September 26 and focused on nothing but that.”

Nery was originally scheduled to face Alameda on Showtime in March before the global coronavirus pandemic forced the bout to be postponed.

With Rey Vargas vacating his 122-pound title due to an injury, the rescheduled fight came with the addition of that title being on the line.

The fight will be Nery’s first in 14 months since his ninth-round knockout o Juan Carlos Payano in July last year. For Alameda, it will be the first time he has stepped foot in a prize ring since April last year.

“I know that Alameda is a tough, undefeated fighter who’s going to leave it all in the ring,” said Nery.

“I know he wants to win, just like me, and I know he’s working every day so that he can perform to his maximum potential. I believe that my speed and my overall talent will make me the winner.

“The postponement has given me even more time to train and prepare for this matchup. I’m 100% ready.”

Nery has long established himself as a force in the bantamweight division, winning his title in 2017 by traveling to Japan and handing Shinsuke Yamanaka his first loss via fourth-round stoppage. While September 26 is his first championship fight at 122-pounds, he has his sights set on dominating the super bantamweight division and beyond.

“At this moment, I want to fight at both 118 and 122-pounds,” said Nery. “There are a lot of great fights to be made in those weight classes. Sometime next year, I want to move up to 126-pounds so that I can dominate all three divisions.”

The Nery-Alameda bout is part of the stacked Showtime pay-per-view card headlined by WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko and WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo vs WBA and IBF junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario.

In other super bantamweight fights on the card former unified world champion Danny Roman will face former Nery victim Payano and WBA ‘regular’ titleholder Brandon Figueroa up against Damien Vazquez.

“After I win this belt on September 26, I want Brandon Figueroa next,” said Nery.

“I’m not overlooking Alameda at all, but if I had my choice, me and Figueroa would give the fans a great show my next time in the ring.”