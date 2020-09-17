Team Sauerland win purse bids to stage IBF Super Middleweight Final Eliminator

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Team Sauerland have won the purse bid to stage the IBF Super Middleweight Final Eliminator between the UK’s Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) and Germany’s Stefan Haertel (19-1, 3 KOs), with a number 1 mandatory position up for grabs for the victor.

Having tabled a bid of $118,530, the European promotional powerhouse Team Sauerland saw off competition from SES Boxing who submitted their own bid of $115,550, with the fight now expected to take place in the near future.

Parker produced a career best performance in his last outing as he halted the brave Australian Rohan Murdock inside the distance in early March, whilst Germany’s 2012 Olympian Haertel forced a fifth round stoppage against David Zegarra in November 2019.

Promoter Nisse Sauerland was delighted to win the purse bids and believes Parker has the ability to overcome his experienced opponent.

“We are very happy to win the purse bids and to be able to stage this great fight,” said Sauerland. “Zach Parker is an elite athlete and we believe he will be crowned a World Champion in the very near future.

“We know Stefan Haertel very well, but we are confident in Zach taking care of business. England vs Germany is a great sporting rivalry and we know the fans will be in for a treat when leather starts to fly as these fighters battle for their shot at a World title.”