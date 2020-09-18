Alejandro Santiago heading home for intriguing showdown

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former world title challenger and WBC #8 bantamweight Alejandro “Peque” Santiago says despite the challenges of training in a pandemic, he is more than ready to continue his campaign to finally claim a world championship.

A professional underdog, Santiago (21-2-5, 11 KOs) has no less than five controversial draws on his record, including one in a challenge for IBF Super Flyweight World Champion Jerwin Ancajas’ belt in 2018.

Tijuana’s Santiago will return home on Monday, September 21, 2020, to defend his WBC International Bantamweight Championship against streaking contender Willibaldo Garcia (10-3-1, 5 KOs) of Copala, Guerrero, Mexico, in the 10-round main event of “SANTIAGO VS. GARCIA,” promoted by Don Chargin Productions, Paco Presents Boxing and Fabrica De Campeones.

See Also

A five-fight night of world-class professional boxing, “SANTIAGO VS. GARCIA” will be livestreamed for just $6.99 on FITE.TV and Global Sports Streaming (GSS) at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

24-year-old Santiago has made a career out of surprising his favored opponents in their backyards. First battling to a 10-round draw with then undefeated Antonio Nieves for the NABO Championship on ShoBox: The New Generation. Next came two controversial draws against highly touted Puerto Rican Jose Martinez in Martinez’s backyard of Puerto Rico, the second for the NABO Super Flyweight Championship. Then came his highest profile draw in September 2018, this time against Jerwin Ancajas, where one judge scored the fight 118-111 for Santiago.

Anything changed from your usual training camps because of Covid?

Many things changed for this camp. Our gym closed, so it was a bit difficult to find sparring, however, just like in a fight we made adjustments and adapted. That is what champions do.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know that he is tough and comes to fight. He will be very well prepared to face me on September 21.

Are you a bantamweight now or would you go back down to super flyweight?

I feel that I’ve waited long enough for any of the champions at 115 to face me. I felt strong during my last fight at bantamweight, but if the right opportunity presents itself, I can move back down to 115 lbs.

You’ve had a lot of controversial outcomes in your career. What do you think your professional record should be?

I feel like all five of the draws on my record should have been wins. I should be 26-2 and a world champion.

Why do you think you are not getting close decisions?

Because I have been the ‘B’ side for all of them. Complaining doesn’t do any good though, so I am working very hard to apply to be a lot more aggressive and win rounds without any doubt.

Does it feel good to be fighting at home?

It’s always good to fight in Tijuana. But I also love the challenge of fighting outside my comfort zone. It motivates me.

What are your goals for the next year?

My goal is to fight for the world championship again and win it this time.

In the night’s 10-round co-main event, Victor “Chucky” Sandoval (33-3, 21 KOs) will take on fellow Mexican Kevin “Desvalagado” Villanueva (16-2-3, 12 KOs) for the WBC International Super Flyweight Championship.

Also scheduled for action that night is a fantastic early crossroads fight between up-and-coming Mexican prospects as the ever-improving Cristian “Lacandonsito” Cruz (12-5, 6 KOs), the son of former IBO and IBF Featherweight Champion Cristóbal “Lacandón” Cruz, will face once-beaten Diego “FlaKO” Aleman (12-1-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight war. This fight, between all-action battlers, has potential “Fight of the Night” written all over it.

FITE.TV is the premiere digital network for direct-to-consumer digital live streaming for combat sports, specializing in professional wrestling, mixed martial arts and boxing events. To millions of fans around the world, FITE.TV streams a rich array of live pay-per-view events, subscription packages and thousands of hours of live and on-demand free programs with a mission to help fans discover and watch premium live events. FITE.TV is the leading digital distributor for the industry’s marquee events, including AEW, Impact, WWE, KSI-Logan Paul 2 from Matchroom, Canelo vs GGG 1 & 2 from GBP / HBO, Pacquiao-Thurman from PBC / Fox, Top Rank / ESPN PPV, ROH, BKFC, NWA, GCW, ONE, Combate, RIZIN, MOTO FITE Klub and FMX FITE Klub, Rumble on the Rooftop, Major Concerts, Tennis, Basketball, Soccer events and more.

Global Sports Streaming (GSS), founded by Armando Bareno, is a state-of-the-art streaming service for combat sports promoters and sports organizations. GSS, similar to Netflix or ESPN+ but much more ambitious and innovative, has the infrastructure in place to help combat-sport promotional companies deal with the new reality of COVID-19. GSS has a full line up of Boxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and new to GSS basketball the remainder of 2020. Emmy Award winner Courtney Perna anchors a new show on GSS called “Before the Bell.” GSS has also formed great partnerships with Fight Hub TV, bringing live fights to their 850,000+ subscribers along with Abrams Boxing on YouTube.

For more information on Paco Presents, please go to our website at pacopresentsboxing.com. Follow us on Twitter at @PacoPresentsBox, Instagram @PacoPresents, as well as like us on Facebook at facebook.com/PacoPresentsBoxing.