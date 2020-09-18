Best in Boxing announces PPV event and FREE boxing stream
Starting on Saturday night, two big fight cards that will originate from Tijuana, Mexico will be streamed live on www.bestinboxing.com Pay-Per-View.
This Saturday, Borizteca Boxing and Grito De Guerra Promotions will present a terrific card that will feature super lightweights Kevin Torres and Jose Cuevas in the eight-round main event.
The show has a PPV price of $5.99
Torres of Bellingham, Washington has a record of 16-1-1 with 14 knockouts.
The 23 year-old Torres is riding a six-fight winning streak.
Cuevas of Tijuana is 13-1-1 with 11 knockouts.
The 21 year-old Cuevas has won four in a row.
The Pay-Per-View undercard begins at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT will feature:
A eight-round battle of undefeated bantamweights as Breenan Macias (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Goodyear, Arizona takes on Carlos Lopez (12-0-2, 4 KOs) of Mexico for the WBC Youth title. Macias is promoted by Mikey Garcia (Garcia Presents)
Elio German Rafael (15-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico City battling Alan Carillo (11-4, 8 KOs) of Tijuana in a six-round middleweight bout.
Mario Ramirez (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico squaring off with Adalberto Garcia (6-11-5, 2 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a six-round super featherweight bout.
In a six-round lightweight bout, Manuel Rey Rojas (19-4, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas fights Jorge Alvarez (3-9-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico.
Four preliminary bouts featuring two undefeated fighters plus American favorite Mark DeLuca will be streamed live for FREE beginning at 4 PM ET on globalsportsstreaming.com ; bestinboxing.com ; Fight Hub TV on Youtube ; as well as Abrams Boxing on Youtube and 15rounds.com.