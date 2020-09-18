Best in Boxing announces PPV event and FREE boxing stream

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Starting on Saturday night, two big fight cards that will originate from Tijuana, Mexico will be streamed live on www.bestinboxing.com Pay-Per-View.

This Saturday, Borizteca Boxing and Grito De Guerra Promotions will present a terrific card that will feature super lightweights Kevin Torres and Jose Cuevas in the eight-round main event.

The show has a PPV price of $5.99

Torres of Bellingham, Washington has a record of 16-1-1 with 14 knockouts.

The 23 year-old Torres is riding a six-fight winning streak.

Cuevas of Tijuana is 13-1-1 with 11 knockouts.

The 21 year-old Cuevas has won four in a row.

The Pay-Per-View undercard begins at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT will feature:

A eight-round battle of undefeated bantamweights as Breenan Macias (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Goodyear, Arizona takes on Carlos Lopez (12-0-2, 4 KOs) of Mexico for the WBC Youth title. Macias is promoted by Mikey Garcia (Garcia Presents)

Elio German Rafael (15-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico City battling Alan Carillo (11-4, 8 KOs) of Tijuana in a six-round middleweight bout.

Mario Ramirez (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico squaring off with Adalberto Garcia (6-11-5, 2 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a six-round super featherweight bout.

In a six-round lightweight bout, Manuel Rey Rojas (19-4, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas fights Jorge Alvarez (3-9-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

Four preliminary bouts featuring two undefeated fighters plus American favorite Mark DeLuca will be streamed live for FREE beginning at 4 PM ET on globalsportsstreaming.com ; bestinboxing.com ; Fight Hub TV on Youtube ; as well as Abrams Boxing on Youtube and 15rounds.com.