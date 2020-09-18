TwitterFacebook

Best in Boxing announces PPV event and FREE boxing stream

18 September 2020
Global Sports Streaming
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Starting on Saturday night, two big fight cards that will originate from Tijuana, Mexico will be streamed live on www.bestinboxing.com Pay-Per-View.

This Saturday, Borizteca Boxing and Grito De Guerra Promotions will present a terrific card that will feature super lightweights Kevin Torres and Jose Cuevas in the eight-round main event.

The show has a PPV price of $5.99

See Also

Torres of Bellingham, Washington has a record of 16-1-1 with 14 knockouts.

The 23 year-old Torres is riding a six-fight winning streak.

Cuevas of Tijuana is 13-1-1 with 11 knockouts.

The 21 year-old Cuevas has won four in a row.

The Pay-Per-View undercard begins at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT will feature:

A eight-round battle of undefeated bantamweights as Breenan Macias (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Goodyear, Arizona takes on Carlos Lopez (12-0-2, 4 KOs) of Mexico for the WBC Youth title. Macias is promoted by Mikey Garcia (Garcia Presents)

Elio German Rafael (15-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico City battling Alan Carillo (11-4, 8 KOs) of Tijuana in a six-round middleweight bout.

Mario Ramirez (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico squaring off with Adalberto Garcia (6-11-5, 2 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a six-round super featherweight bout.

In a six-round lightweight bout, Manuel Rey Rojas (19-4, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas fights Jorge Alvarez (3-9-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

Four preliminary bouts featuring two undefeated fighters plus American favorite Mark DeLuca will be streamed live for FREE beginning at 4 PM ET on globalsportsstreaming.com ; bestinboxing.com ; Fight Hub TV on Youtube ; as well as Abrams Boxing on Youtube and 15rounds.com.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Terrell Gausha ready to claim world title shot with victory over Erickson Lubin

Terrell Gausha ready to claim world title shot with victory…

Erickson Lubin vows to knockout Terrell Gausha, land another title shot

Erickson Lubin vows to knockout Terrell Gausha, land another title…

Chris Eubank Jr calls out all the champions at middleweight

Chris Eubank Jr calls out all the champions at middleweight

Luis Nery plans to campaign at 118 and 122 pounds, flags move to featherweight next year

Luis Nery plans to campaign at 118 and 122 pounds,…

Devin Haney would be too classy for Gary Russell Jr, according to Mickey Bey

Devin Haney would be too classy for Gary Russell Jr,…

Chris Eubank Jr wants winner of Jermall Charlo vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Chris Eubank Jr wants winner of Jermall Charlo vs Sergiy…

Erickson Lubin ready to make a statement against Terrell Gausha on Saturday

Erickson Lubin ready to make a statement against Terrell Gausha…

New date for Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora set to be announced

New date for Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora set to…

Former world title challenger emerges as frontrunner to face Tim Tszyu in December

Former world title challenger emerges as frontrunner to face Tim…

TOP STORIES

Terrell Gausha ready to claim world title shot with victory…

Terrell Gausha ready to claim world title shot with victory over Erickson Lubin

Junior middleweight Terrell Gausha 21-1-1 (10) says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of his WBC world title eliminator against Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin 22-1 (16) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. T…

Erickson Lubin vows to knockout Terrell Gausha, land another title…

Erickson Lubin vows to knockout Terrell Gausha, land another title shot

Junior middleweight contender Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin 22-1 (16) has promised to go for the knockout when he meets Terrell Gausha 21-1-1 (10) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. “I had a tremendous training c…

Chris Eubank Jr calls out all the champions at middleweight

Chris Eubank Jr calls out all the champions at middleweight

WBA number one middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr 29-2 (22) is demanding a shot at any of the world titleholders at 160-pounds. These include WBC champion Jermall Charlo, who is set to defend his belt against former world title challenger Serg…

Luis Nery plans to campaign at 118 and 122 pounds,…

Luis Nery plans to campaign at 118 and 122 pounds, flags move to featherweight next year

Undefeated former world champion Luis Nery 30-0 (24) is looking forward to getting back in the ring when he takes on unbeaten Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on …

Devin Haney would be too classy for Gary Russell Jr,…

Devin Haney would be too classy for Gary Russell Jr, according to Mickey Bey

Former IBF lightweight champion Mickey Bey 23-3-1 (11) believes undefeated WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) would have an easy night at the office against WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr 31-1 (18). “I’m not jus…

Chris Eubank Jr wants winner of Jermall Charlo vs Sergiy…

Chris Eubank Jr wants winner of Jermall Charlo vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr 29-2 (22) wants to face the winner of the world title clash between WBC 160-pound champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) and top-rated challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasvill…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US