Erickson Lubin vows to knockout Terrell Gausha, land another title shot

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Junior middleweight contender Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin 22-1 (16) has promised to go for the knockout when he meets Terrell Gausha 21-1-1 (10) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

“I had a tremendous training camp once again,” Lubin said. “Saturday night I’m looking to go out there, look my best and come out with a dominant victory. I’m expecting Terrell to be solid too. But the way I train, I’m going to have an answer for everything that he comes with.

“I remember watching Terrell back in his Olympic days. Now we’re in the pro ranks though, so it’s a totally different story. He’s a solid fighter, but I feel like I’m on a different level than him. I’m planning on proving that on Saturday night.

See Also

“I always want to go out there and get the knockout. That’s what every fighter wants. If that doesn’t come, then I’m in shape and ready to fight 15 rounds if I had to. That’s the type of shape I’m in.

The 24-year-old southpaw was stopped in the opening frame of his lone world title shot against WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo three years ago.

He sees victory over Gausha as creating a mandate for another world title tilt.

“These are great fights to get me ready for another title shot,” Lubin said. “Fighting for a title at such a young age did a lot for my game. It helped me get to that next level. This next go around for the title will definitely be different. I feel like I’m at my best right now.

“I’m fighting for that mandatory spot for the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario and I’m looking forward to getting in the ring to fight one of those guys. I’m excited to fight for not just one strap, but all three. I’m not just chasing Jermell Charlo. I’m chasing those titles. If he wins, so be it. I want those belts.

“I train to go in there and make a statement. That’s what I’m looking forward to Saturday. I just have to be steps ahead of him. My boxing skills are the best in the division and I’m going to be able to show it Saturday. Anything he thinks he can do, I can do better.”

Gausha, 33, has gone 1-1-1 in his past three fights, dropping a decision to WBA junior middleweight champion Erislandy Lara and drawing with former world champion Austin Trout.

“I did some studying on Gausha,” Lubin said. “I looked at the Erislandy Lara fight, the Austin Trout fight and a few other fights. My trainer looks into that more than I do. I saw what I needed to see. We put together a game plan that we’re ready to execute on Saturday night.

“I think Gausha has some problems with southpaws, but I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on my game plan and coming out victorious Saturday night.

“I have to go out there and win, but I also have to win in style. I have to look good winning. I feel like my advantage is that I’m more determined than he is. I’m younger and I believe that I have the edge in almost every department. I know that I’m a couple of steps ahead of him.

“The loss [to Charlo] was definitely something to learn from. It was also disappointing, because I dared to be great. I learned that experience is a great teacher. I took that from the Charlo fight, brought it with me and bounced back. I’m still bouncing back in a great way and I’ll soon take over this division.”