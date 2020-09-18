TwitterFacebook

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis gunning for his 16th straight knockout on Saturday night

18 September 2020
Jaron Ennis
Anthony Cocks

Fast-rising welterweight contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis 25-0 (23) won’t se satisfied with anything less than a knockout when he faces Juan Carlos Abreu 23-5-1 (21) in a scheduled 10-round bout at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville Connecticut on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old Philly fighter is on a 15-fight knockout streak going back three years with none of those fights lasting past the fourth round. Abreu has never been stopped.

“We never prepare one way for one person. We prepare all the way around because you never know how that guy is going to come out. We mix everything up,” Ennis said.

“Whatever he brings, we are going to be ready. I’m going to go out there, do my thing, be smart, have my fun and get that stoppage at the end of the night.

“My last fight, I did good, but there were a lot of things I watched that I could have done better – so that’s what we worked on in this camp, and you guys will see on Saturday night. Being more relaxed and not rushing and letting it come to me.

“You’ve just got to let the knockout come. You’ve got to feel it, you can’t just go in there and go for the knockout. That’s how you get tired and lose your cool or even get hit with punches that you shouldn’t be getting hit with.

“Most definitely I’m ready for a title shot, I’ve been ready. After Saturday night I’ll probably get a title eliminator and then sometime in 2021 I’ll be world champion.

“It feels great to put Philadelphia on my back. I can’t wait to perform and show the rest of the world my talent on Saturday night.”

Dominican Abreu, 33, has mixed with good quality opposition throughout his nine year pro career.

Four of his five losses have come to undefeated fighters, while the fifth was against savvy veteran Humberto Soto six years ago.

“I’m feeling great and I prepared very well for this fight. I’m ready to show the best version of myself on Saturday night,” Abreu said.

“I know Ennis is a good young fighter, so it’s going to be his youth versus my experience. I’ve fought a lot of younger fighters with good abilities, so we’ll see what he has on Saturday. My losses have given me the wisdom and experience to deal with someone like Jaron Ennis.

“My fellow Dominican Jeison Rosario winning his titles gave me a lot of motivation and gave the whole country a lot of motivation. It showed me that we can make it to the top level and it helps me keep pushing forward.

“Ennis is a good fighter just like all the prospects I’ve faced. I think they put him in over his head. I’ve never been knocked out. So he’s going to have to fight. This is going to be his first actual fight.

“I’m going to do my work like I always do and put him in a position that I’m more comfortable with – that’s fighting into the later rounds. I’m going to do my best work from rounds six through 10.

“I’m not going to allow this fight to go the distance. I’m going to fight him where I’m comfortable. One of us is getting knocked out. If it gets to where I’m behind on points, I’m just going to come forward and try to take him out, even if I end up getting knocked out.

“If he stands and fights, it’s better for me. That’s what I want. I really want one of us to get knocked out. If he is in front of me, it’s a better chance for me. I’m not afraid of losing, but I’m coming to win.”

