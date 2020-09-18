MTK Global announce two new podcasts

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

MTK’s Inside Scoop with Colin Nathan will report on everything you need to know from the world of boxing, with a new episode released each Wednesday, while MTK’s The Clinch with Karl Keller will cover all things MMA, with a new episode each Monday.

They will be available on a wide range of platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, TuneIN, PocketCasts, Deezer, Breaker, Stitcher and Acast.

The podcasts will feature superstar guests each week, meaning listeners will get the opportunity to learn even more about the biggest names in boxing and MMA.

Nathan is the gym manager at MTK Africa and is regarded as one of the leading trainers in boxing, having achieved a number of incredible accolades, including guiding Moruti Mthalane to the IBF world flyweight title.

Keller is also a hugely-respected figure around the world, and was recently appointed as the new head of MTK MMA UAE, after a 15-year-long career which has seen him work with some of the key figures in MMA across the UFC, Bellator and Strikeforce.

The duo are extremely excited about the new groundbreaking podcasts, and can’t wait to give fans the interviews that they want to hear.

Host of MTK’s Inside Scoop Colin Nathan said: “I’ve always wanted to do something like this. My first career was in media as a television continuity presenter, boxing analyst and commentator, so this brings my other skills into play.

“Fans can expect exactly what the name of the show suggests, ‘The inside Scoop!’ I’ll be asking the hard questions that the fans want to know. Baring in mind that I am a trainer and manager, I want to go into that aspect of the interview at times too. I’m beyond excited.”

Host of MTK’s The Clinch Karl Keller said: “I have always wanted to get in the podcast game and I’m honoured to be selected by MTK to host ‘The Clinch.’ I’m excited to look behind the scenes and host some of MMA’s top athletes and key personalities.

“Our goal is to offer a platform for the fighters and personalities to tell us what they don’t get a chance to in pre and post fight interviews. This will be absolutely nothing like a press conference. We want to know who, not what. I don’t care what you did in your training camp, I care why you started your first ever training session, what drew you in and what keeps you going.”

Further news on the launch of the two new podcasts will be announced in due course.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal