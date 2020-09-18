TwitterFacebook

Terrell Gausha ready to claim world title shot with victory over Erickson Lubin

18 September 2020
terrell-gausha (5)_1
Terrell Gausha
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Junior middleweight Terrell Gausha 21-1-1 (10) says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of his WBC world title eliminator against Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin 22-1 (16) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old former US Olympian from Cleveland, Ohio has the utmost confidence in his preparation under the watchful eye of trainer Manny Robles.

“We had a good training camp, and we are in shape and ready. On Saturday night, I’m going to put out my best performance to date and get the win,” Gausha said.

“I’m expecting Erickson Lubin to come in ready. I’m expecting a good fight. We both know what’s on the line, and that a title shot awaits us. But I’m looking to make a statement and take control.

“It’s a great opportunity for both of us. I’m looking forward to fighting for the titles next. Whatever we have to do, we’re going to do. We can box or we can bang. We will do whatever we need to do.

“Ohio always has the true players in the game. When you think of this sport, you’ve got Rau’Shee Warren, Robert Easter Jr, myself, and the list goes on and on. I’m happy to be from Ohio, and especially the city of Cleveland.

“Lubin is the favourite in this fight, but I’m no stranger to being an underdog. I’ve been with [trainer] Manny Robles a long time, even before I went pro and while making the Olympics. We just work really well together.

Gausha, who lost a decision to WBA junior middleweight champion Erislandy Lara three years ago and had to settle for a draw against former world champion Austin Trout in his last fight in May last year, is well accustomed to fighting lefthanded boxers.

“There’s no pressure on me. I definitely want to let my hands go, but there’s no pressure. This will be my fourth southpaw in a row. So I’m more comfortable and familiar this time around,” he said.

“I’ve fought a lot of top guys. I wasn’t really 100% against Austin Trout, but I felt like I did really well. Now, I’m 100%.

“I’ve seen all the top guys in my division and I’ve seen them hold all the belts. I know Jeison Rosario and [Jermell] Charlo fight next week, but I can’t look past Saturday night.

“I like the style matchup heading into the fight with Lubin. He likes to stay busy and press the action and I think that’s better for me and gives me a chance to catch him.

“The guys before me, they all fought each other. Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran. They all fought each other. To be the best you have to beat the best. And you can see that the fights I take, even after a long layoff, they are tough fights.”

Victory for Gausha will line up a shot at WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17), who stopped Lubin in a single round three years ago.

Charlo is set to face WBA and IBF champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14) in a unification bout on Saturday week at the same venue where Gausha will face Lubin.

