Tugstsogt Nyambayar promises knockout, Cobia Breedy says that won’t be happening

Featherweight contender Tugstsogt ‘King Tug’ Nyambayar 11-1 (9) has vowed not no make the same mistakes against Cobia ‘Soldier’ Breedy 15-0 (5) as he did against WBC 126-pound champion Gary Russell Jr 31-1 (18).

The 28-year-old Mongolian, who fights out of Los Angeles, dropped a 12-round unanimous decision to Russell Jr in February by scores of 112-116, 111-117 and 110-118.

Nyambayar, who is ranked number two by the WBC at featherweight, is hoping victory over Breedy at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut this Saturday night will land him a rematch against Russell Jr.

“I had a very good training camp and I’m ready for Saturday night. We had the same problems that everyone else had training during the pandemic, but we stayed safe and we’re prepared for this fight,” Nyambayar said.

“It wasn’t my night against Gary Russell Jr., but now I’m a better fighter. I was waiting too much against Russell and I let him control the fight. I have to be in control of the fight from the beginning until the end.

“I had a bit of an ankle sprain heading into the fight against Russell. I wasn’t able to use my movement as much as I wanted. It was a mild injury, but it caused me to have a lot less running in training. It just wasn’t the best ‘King Tug’. I would happily rematch Gary Russell Jr. I would love to fight him again because I think it would end differently.”

Nyambayar vowed to stop Breedy in the middle rounds of their scheduled 10-round bout.

“I have watched a couple of fights from Cobia Breedy and he’s definitely a good fighter. He’s a tough competitor, but we’ll see what happens Saturday. I’m going to bring my best,” he said.

“This is going to be a much better performance from me. I’ve had eight weeks of hard training and I’m mentally better than ever. I’m going to put on a good show Saturday.

“The change in opponent made no difference to me. We train to win no matter what. We want to get this win and move to the next step, which is winning a world title.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of style he brings to the ring. We’re ready for anything he brings on Saturday night. I’ve worked hard and I think I’m going to stop him in the middle rounds.”

Breedy, 28, of Barbados by way of Maryland, is confident he can produce a breakthrough performance.

“I basically live in the gym, so I’m always ready whenever the phone rings. I don’t have to get ready,” he said.

“We had a wonderful camp for this fight. I was originally scheduled to fight later in September, so I jumped on this opportunity to face Nyambayar when the opportunity came. I’m ready for anything that happens on Saturday.

“When I was 11-0, Barry Hunter called me to spar with Rau’shee Warren and me and my coach fell in love with the Headbangers team. Barry has come on board and given us help to get us to the next level.

“I’m never under pressure because I know that I’m doing this for. I’m doing this for my people back home in Barbados. I’m doing it for my family, my wife and everybody who supports me. I’m going to show everyone who ‘Soldier’ Breedy is.

“Me and my coach have this thing called the seven styles of boxing. People say I fight like Tim Bradley, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather – and that’s where my separate styles come into play. I even have some old school Joe Frazier that comes into play. It depends what Nyambayar brings to the table. Whatever he has, we’re going to match him.

“I just have to show the world what I can do. I’m not worried about how he fought against Gary Russell Jr, that was a good win for Gary. Tug is a good fighter. He’s accomplished a lot, but he hasn’t fought a soldier yet. Saturday night he’s going to be facing something different.

“Being a world champion from Barbados would make history. It would be great for my people. Boxing in Barbados is not a big thing. It’s different there. Me bringing back hope for my country would be an amazing thing. I could show kids there that you can come from Barbados and follow your dreams.

“I’ve been around a lot of world champions in training, so I feel like I know what it takes to get to the next level. Now I just have to show it in the ring Saturday.”