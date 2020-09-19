TwitterFacebook

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

19 September 2020
Pacquiao-Thurman-2
Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman. Photo credit: AP Photo/John Locher
Former WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 29-1 (22) has reflected on his first professional loss to Manny Pacquiao 61-7-2 (39), revealing he suffered depression and blew up in weight following the fight.

In July last year Thurman found himself on the canvas in the opening round against the then 40-year-old Filipino superstar at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, but rallied back to lose a close split decision.

It was just his second fight in almost two-and-a-half years following a string on injuries that still plague his career.

“My hand is good. We have been on the bag sparring Saturday,” Thurman said to FightHype.

“The Saturday before that, when we are in camp, we are sparring two-three times a week. But right now, we are testing it out once a week.

“After the hand injury, I was 192 pounds. That was last (late) summer when I was commentating on the Spence vs Porter fight.

“I was depressed. I didn’t enjoy taking my first career L, even though I lost to a champion (Manny Pacquiao).

“We are trying to be ready this upcoming year, and after taking that L, I have got the motivation.”

The 31-year-old Thurman has changed up his training regime as he aims to get back in the ring before the end of 2020.

“I have put in my work for the day we just hit noon,” Thurman continued.

“I used to wake up and start my day at noon. Now I am waking up early and being done by twelve o’clock. I have put in 45 mins on day one of cardio on the spin bike. It feels good.

“I have been in the gym a little bit during COVID trying to get back moving and be real on my diet. I was very unsatisfied last year with my weight management losing 35 pounds twice. That’s not what champs do.

“We did it, and I didn’t complain through the process. But when I reflect, it wasn’t a wise choice. I see it as my ignorant self, saying: you got this, you can do anything.

“To a degree, we can we are all blessed. There is nothing we can not accomplish. But if you wanna tap into your higher self you should do what’s better for one’s self.

“I know you all loved that last Pacquiao fight. I loved it too. But I still want to get my belt back, but I want to get back healthy, strong, focused. That’s why I am waking up early.

“Right now, I am 171 pounds. I have been for the last three weeks. I’ve been neglecting the cardio, so it’s no more.

“I want to see the numbers change, and I want to get down to my amateur weight close to 165 or 160 pre-camp.

“I’m not old, but it’s a whole other story when you’re not in your 20s no more. I know what I need; that’s why we are here doing it.”

Thurman won the WBA 147-pound championship against Robert Guerrero in 2015 and successfully defended the title four times against Luis Collazo, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Josesito Lopez.

