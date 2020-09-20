TwitterFacebook

Dorticos vows to write history as he lands in Germany

20 September 2020
Yunier Dorticos
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

IBF champion Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) and his entourage touched down safely on Sunday in Munich for his Ali Trophy showdown against Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday.

“The trip went smoothly,” said ‘The KO Doctor’ at the Franz Josef Strauss Airport. “I am happy to have finally arrived I’m Munich, and I can’t wait for Saturday night to come.”

The Miami-based Cuban has fought in the U.S., Russia, and Latvia across two seasons with the WBSS and covered other parts of the world in his amateur days as part of the Cuban national boxing team.

See Also

“I can fight anywhere, and I loved every second of fighting all over the world,” he told.

“I’m very honoured and humbled to be fighting for the Muhammad Ali Trophy here in Munich. I’m going to dedicate it to his memory by winning it and go down in history.

“I am going to bring the Muhammad Ali Trophy, Ring Magazine Belt and my IBF belt to Miami!”

The hotly-anticipated World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos takes place behind-closed-doors in a film studio at Plazamedia Broadcasting Center in Munich, Germany on Saturday, 26 September. On the line: The Muhammad Ali Trophy, IBF World title, and vacant Ring Magazine 200 lbs belt.

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the U.S. & Canada, Sky Sports in the UK, and Bildplus in Germany.

The Road to Munich:
Maris Briedis, tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final through wins over Noel Mikaelian (UD) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO3), while Dorticos, No. 2 seed conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD) and Andrew Tabiti (KO10) to enter the 200 lbs decider.

Muhammad Ali Trophy winners:
2019: Josh Taylor (Super-Lightweight), Naoya Inoue (Bantamweight)
2018: Aleksandr Usyk (Cruiserweight), Callum Smith (Super Middleweight)

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November 14

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November…

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis gunning for his 16th straight knockout on Saturday night

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis gunning for his 16th straight knockout on…

Tugstsogt Nyambayar promises knockout, Cobia Breedy says that won't be happening

Tugstsogt Nyambayar promises knockout, Cobia Breedy says that won't be…

Terrell Gausha ready to claim world title shot with victory over Erickson Lubin

Terrell Gausha ready to claim world title shot with victory…

TOP STORIES

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has challenged unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to ditch his WBO strap rather than face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) in a mandatory title defenc…

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Junior middleweight contender Erickson ‘Hammer’ Lubin 23-1 (16) scored a 12-round unanimous decision win over Terrell Gausha 21-2-1 (10) in a WBC world title eliminator at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. Lubin …

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 28-3 (18) is aiming for a world title in a third weight class following his 10-round unanimous decision win over 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-3 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat…

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

It’s been a crazy year for everyone and that includes promoters in the sport of boxing. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is undoubtedly one of the most outspoken figures in all of boxing and for good reason. So it hasn’t been surprising to see He…

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Former WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 29-1 (22) has reflected on his first professional loss to Manny Pacquiao 61-7-2 (39), revealing he suffered depression and blew up in weight following the fight. In July last year Thurman f…

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November…

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November 14

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) looks to be in the box seat to challenge WBO 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) in November. The 34-year-old from Sheffield, Yorkshire lost his IBF strap to Errol S…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US