Dorticos vows to write history as he lands in Germany

IBF champion Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) and his entourage touched down safely on Sunday in Munich for his Ali Trophy showdown against Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday.

“The trip went smoothly,” said ‘The KO Doctor’ at the Franz Josef Strauss Airport. “I am happy to have finally arrived I’m Munich, and I can’t wait for Saturday night to come.”

The Miami-based Cuban has fought in the U.S., Russia, and Latvia across two seasons with the WBSS and covered other parts of the world in his amateur days as part of the Cuban national boxing team.

“I can fight anywhere, and I loved every second of fighting all over the world,” he told.

“I’m very honoured and humbled to be fighting for the Muhammad Ali Trophy here in Munich. I’m going to dedicate it to his memory by winning it and go down in history.

“I am going to bring the Muhammad Ali Trophy, Ring Magazine Belt and my IBF belt to Miami!”

The hotly-anticipated World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos takes place behind-closed-doors in a film studio at Plazamedia Broadcasting Center in Munich, Germany on Saturday, 26 September. On the line: The Muhammad Ali Trophy, IBF World title, and vacant Ring Magazine 200 lbs belt.

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the U.S. & Canada, Sky Sports in the UK, and Bildplus in Germany.

The Road to Munich:

Maris Briedis, tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final through wins over Noel Mikaelian (UD) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO3), while Dorticos, No. 2 seed conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD) and Andrew Tabiti (KO10) to enter the 200 lbs decider.

Muhammad Ali Trophy winners:

2019: Josh Taylor (Super-Lightweight), Naoya Inoue (Bantamweight)

2018: Aleksandr Usyk (Cruiserweight), Callum Smith (Super Middleweight)