Francisco Fonseca Grabs Second Round KO, Wants Title Fight Next

20 September 2020
Francisco Fonseca Lesther Lara
Former multi-time world title challenger dubbed “The Nicaraguan Nightmare” Francisco Fonseca moves to 27-3 after a second round knockout in Nuevo, Nicararo Managua in his homeland of Nicaragua.

Fonseca vs “Lethal” Lesther Lara headlined the Buffalo Boxing Promotions event and Fonseca sent a clear message to the super featherweight division, with a straight right to body, that devastated his opponent unable to make the count.

His trainer, former WBC and WBA world champion Rosendo Alavarez, discussed Fonseca’s performance;

“Fonseca had really put in the hard work in training for this fight, he really wanted to show what he’s trained for in the main event of the Buffalo Boxing event. Every fight we are seeing a new and rejuvenated Fonseca and the plan was always to finish the fight early and in style, we worked on the straight right to the body in the camp, I will speak with my partner Tony Tolj and we will plan the strategy for Franciscos next move.”

Fonseca, a former world title challenger, discussed fight preparations and future targets.

“I have trained day and night. It was really satisfying to get the first round knockout. The punch was timed to perfection. I’m very lucky to have such a good team around me with Buffalo Boxing, Ruth and Rosendo and my manager Dragon Fire Boxing’s Tony Tolj,” Fonseca said.

“With my team, I’m ready for any of the world champions, Berchelt, Diaz, Herring, Alvarado. I will discuss with Tony and we will plan.”

Tolj opened up about the plans for Fonseca going forward.

“I’m very pleased with the performance of Fonseca. He has become a new fighter, it really showed. All Francisco wants is another world title shot. I have a lot of belief in Francisco and the team and I believe Fonseca for and another opportunity at one of the world champions. Berchelt, Diaz, Herring or even an domestic derby with Alvarado, these are exciting times for career of Fonseca.”

