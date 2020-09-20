TwitterFacebook

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

20 September 2020
pedraza-molina-fight (10)
Jose Pedraza lands on Javier Molina. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 28-3 (18) is aiming for a world title in a third weight class following his 10-round unanimous decision win over 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-3 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Pedraza controlled the action throughout the fight, winning by scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92. According to CompuBox, Pedraza outlanded Molina in every round, connecting with a total of 96 power punches including 39 to the body.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican, who previously held the IBF super featherweight and WBO lightweight championships, now wants a shot at either WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor or WBC and WBO 140-pound boss Jose Carlos Ramirez.

If those bouts don’t come to fruition, Pedraza says he would like a rematch with former world title challenger Jose Zepeda who defeated him in Las Vegas in September last year.

“They do name me the ‘Sniper,’ and that means I have to be patient, and when my moment comes, I have to take advantage of it,” said Pedraza.

“That’s what I did tonight because I was able to wear him down, break him down and make him fight my fight. It was the experience that I’ve had at the top level that helped me finally put it together.

“I’ve had the experience. I’ve had the talent, and it’s just on a night like this that I’m happy I could put it all together.

“I do believe I’m ready for a world title opportunity. Whoever it happens to be between Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez, I want the winner of that fight.

“If for some reason I can’t get a world title shot against them, I do want to respectfully ask Jose Zepeda for the rematch.”

On the undercard undefeated heavyweight Efe Ajagba 14-0 (11) took a 10-round decision win over Jonathan Rice 13-6-1 (9) in his Top Rank debut. The scores were 98-92, 99-91 and 99-91.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez 5-1 (3) took an easy eight-round decision win over Felix Caraballo 13-3-2 (9) in a featherweight contest by scores of 80-72, 80-72 and 79-73.

Junior middleweight Leo Ruiz 8-0 (5) was too classy for Rodrigo Solis 4-5-1 (2) in a six-rounder to win by scores of 58-54, 59-53 and 59-53. Ruiz was deducted a point in the fifth for a low blow while Solis was docked a point for spitting out his mouthpiece during the same frame.

Super middleweight Christian Montano 10-0 (7) scored a six-round unanimous decision victory over Ryan Adams 7-3-1 (6) by scores of 58-56, 60-54 and 60-54.

Lightweight Bryan Lua 6-0 (3) knocked out Luis Norambuena 4-7-1 with a left hook at 2:27 of the second round of a four-round contest.

Welterweight Jahi Tucker won on debut with a first-round TKO over Deandre Anderson 1-2. The time was 2:56.

Also at welterweight Kasir ‘Mazzi’ Goldston won his professional debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Isaiah Varnell 3-3 (2) by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 39-37.

