Quadrupleheader Features Total of Six Fighters with Undefeated Records

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

ShoBox: The New Generation returns for the first time since March with a four-fight card headlined by exciting, undefeated super welterweight prospects Charles Conwell and Wendy Toussaint in a 10-round main-event bout on Wednesday, October 7 live on SHOWTIME ® (9 p.m. ET/PT) from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn.

The four-fight telecast will feature eight prospects who boast a combined record of 109-4-3, including six boxers who have yet to taste defeat at the professional level. The last ShoBox event was held March 13 in Hinckley, Minn., and was one of the final live sporting events to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world for several months.

A decorated amateur and U.S. representative at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, the 22-year-old Conwell (12-0, 9 KOs) hails from Cleveland, Ohio, and will make his second ShoBox appearance – and first in nearly three years – when he takes on up-and-coming and Toussaint (12-0, 5 KOs) at 154 pounds.

The co-feature is another bout of unbeatens as Conwell’s half-brother Isaiah Steen (14-0, 11 KOs) matches up against Kalvin Henderson (12-0-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout. The ShoBox event will open with two eight-round welterweight showdowns as Detroit’s Janelson Bocachica (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on fellow Puerto Rican native Nicklaus Flaz (9-1, 7 KOs) and hard-hitting Brandun Lee (19-0, 17 KOs) returns to ShoBox in the telecast opener against Jimmy Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs).

“Charles Conwell is the quintessential ShoBox fighter,” said Gordon Hall, executive producer for ShoBox: The New Generation since its inception in 2001. “He had a successful amateur career and he has shown real promise in his pro campaign. Now, he’ll face his first undefeated opponent in Haitian-born Wendy Toussaint who should be a tough test. In the co-feature another battle of unbeatens in Steen vs. Henderson and rounded out by promising prospect Janelson Bocachica and rising star Brandun Lee. These are the type of fight cards that make this series unique and important for the development of young fighters on both sides of the bout sheet.”

Joe DeGuardia, CEO of Star Boxing had this to say about the fight, “This is a great opportunity for Wendy Toussaint to once again showcase his ability against a top, talented undefeated prospect in Charles Conwell, in the main event of ShoBox. Wendy is an extremely hard worker inside and outside of the ring. I look forward to a thrilling, action packed fight on ShoBox’s famed series.”

Charles Conwell vs. Wendy Toussaint – 10-round Super Welterweight Main Event

Known for his lightning quick fast hands and power, the rising prospect Conwell is currently ranked No. 9 by the IBF in one of boxing’s deepest divisions at 154 pounds led by Jermell Charlo, Jeison Rosario, Tony Harrison, Erickson Lubin, Julian Williams, Terrell Gausha and Jarrett Hurd.

Conwell was 116-14 as an amateur and was the National Golden Gloves Champion in 2015. In his last fight in February, Conwell scored a fifth-round stoppage over Ramses Agaton. He is co-promoted by Tony Holden of Holden Productions and Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment. He is managed by Dave McWater at Split-T Management.

Fighting in front of his hometown fans in Cleveland in his ShoBox debut in 2017, Conwell went the six-round distance for the first time in his young career finishing off a game Roque “Rocky” Zapata with an impressive unanimous decision.

“I am happy to be back on ShoBox, and I am going to put in a good performance and do what I do best,” said Conwell. “My opponent is undefeated, and he will come to win, but I think that I am just better overall and all around. I am a very smart boxer with fast hands and power. When people see me, they will see Aaron Pryor, Mike Tyson and Andre Ward rolled up into one! I am happy to be headlining ShoBox and being able to show my talent to the whole world.”

Nicknamed “Haitian Fire”, Toussaint, 28, was born in Haiti and currently trains in Huntington, New York where eight of his 12 pro fights have taken place. He is promoted by Hall of Fame New York promoter Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

Toussaint fled Haiti for France in 2010 following the devastating earthquake and currently works as a firefighter on Long Island. He is the main sparring partner of No. 1-ranked (WBO) light heavyweight world title contender Joe Smith Jr. Toussaint has won his last five of seven fights by knockout. Fighting on the undercard of the Eleider Alvarez-Joe Smith card August 22 in Las Vegas, Toussaint won an eight-round decision over Isiah Jones.

“I would like to thank my trainer Frankie Globuschutz, my promoter Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing for this great opportunity to shine in a ShoBox main event,” Toussaint said. “I am ready to fight. I have always been ready to fight. Nothing changes for me, and I am bringing the Haitian Fire.”

Isaiah Steen vs. Kalvin Henderson – 8-round Super Middleweight Co-Feature

Like his half-brother Conwell, the 24-year-old Steen of Cleveland also had a successful amateur career with a record of 85-15. Fighting on the same card as Conwell back in February, Steen needed less than a round to stop Kenneth Council in Hammond, Ind., in his last fight. Steen is co-promoted by Holden and DiBella and managed by McWater.

“This is my first fight on TV so it’s going to be a big one,” said Steen. “This is a big stage to show everybody what I am coming for and I am very excited to be fighting on SHOWTIME. This is a major step-up fight. I am just going to keep to my game plan and keep my distance. It’s amazing to be able to be on a television card with my brother.”

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Henderson currently resides and trains out of Fayetteville, Ark., where he was a six-time Arkansas state champion in the amateurs. Following high school, Henderson got a full-ride music scholarship to the University of Arkansas as a percussionist graduating with his bachelor’s degree in Music Education in 2012. The 30-year-old Henderson is promoted by Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions.

“I am ready to get back to what I do great,” said Henderson, who is married with four children and a fifth on the way. “My opponent is undefeated, but on October 7th, he will have his hands full. I am excited to finally showcase by skill-set on a national level as the co-main event.”

Janelson Bocachica vs. Nicklaus Flaz – 8-round Welterweight Bout

A native of Puerto Rico and fighting out of Detroit, Mich., Bocachica is just 21-year-old and already has four years of pro experience. He began boxing at age eight, won four consecutive Ringside Championships (2011-14), the National PAL Championships and the 2015 Detroit Golden Gloves. He boasts an amateur record of 55-5. He is trained by his father, Nelson Figueroa. Bocachica is managed by McWater of Split T-Management and promoted by King’s Promotions.

“I am fighting another Puerto Rican fighter which will surely produce fireworks and an exciting, all-action fight,” Bocachica said. “He is a power puncher and a brawler. He seems to be very confident, and I like fighting guys like that. If he wants a brawl, he will get a brawl, but if he wants to box, I will outbox him. I am versatile like that.”

Puerto Rico’s Flaz is part of current WBA and IBF 154-pound World Champion Jesion Rosario’s camp under the guidance of Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing. Flaz has knocked out his last two opponents and competed in two 10-round bouts during his pro career, which has included six wins against fighters who had winning records.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills,” Flaz said. “I know he’s an undefeated guy and a good opponent but I’m going to put some punching power on him. You can expect me to come in and be explosive. It’s going to be a great fight.”

Brandun Lee vs. Jimmy Williams – 8-round Welterweight Bout

Just 21 years old, the knockout artist Lee from La Quinta, Calif., has KO’d all but two of his opponents (89.5 percent), including 11 in the first round, four in the second and two in the third. The third-year pro is making his third ShoBoxappearance. In March, Lee scored an impressive third-round TKO over 33-year-old challenger Camilo Prieto. This is Lee’s third fight of 2020 as he knocked out Miguel Zamudio in a non-televised January 17 bout in Sloan, Iowa.

Lee had a decorated amateur career with an estimated record of 196-5. He was the 2015 U.S. Junior National Champion, taking home the gold medal at 145 pounds. With lightning quick hands that pack power, the exciting Lee has sparred with Mikey Garcia, Devin Haney, Mauricio Herrera, Timothy Bradley Jr., Thomas Dulorme, to name a few.

“I am ready to go,” said Lee, a full-time college student who is trained by his father Bobby Lee and managed by Cameron Dunkin of D&D Boxing. “I was supposed to fight on September 19th, and now I have an extra three weeks of training, so that will be great for me. My opponent is bigger and has fought at higher weights, and he was ranked in the top-15. This is a step up and it is exactly what I need for my career. I am looking forward to being back on ShoBox and I will come to perform. The audience wants knockouts, and that is what I am here for.”

A pro since 2013, Williams is a former college football standout who has yet to fight in 2020. Williams grew up in Plainfield, N.J., before moving to New Haven, Conn., and played wide receiver at Southern Connecticut State University.

Promoted by Jimmy Burchfield of CES Boxing, the 34-year-old Williams has battled adversity as his father passed away from cancer, and his mother was murdered in what is still an unsolved case.

International Boxing Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins will call the action from ringside with fellow Hall of Famer and boxing historian Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.

About ShoBox: The New Generation

Since its inception in July 2001, the critically acclaimed SHOWTIME boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation has featured young talent matched tough. The ShoBox philosophy is to televise exciting, crowd-pleasing and competitive matches while providing a proving ground for willing prospects determined to fight for a world title. Some of the growing list of the 83 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox and advanced to garner world titles includes: Errol Spence Jr., Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Erislandy Lara, Shawn Porter, Gary Russell Jr., Lamont Peterson, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Nonito Donaire, Devon Alexander, Carl Froch, Robert Guerrero, Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chad Dawson, Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Kelly Pavlik, Paul Williams and more.