TwitterFacebook

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

21 September 2020
Boxing: Gennadiy Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko Weigh-In
October 4, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Sergiy Derevyanchenko steps on the scale to weigh in for the October 5, 2019 GGG Promotions/Matchroom Boxing USA fight card at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBC number one contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) has promised to make it an inside fight when he faces WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

“I’ll definitely be his toughest test at middleweight,” said Derevyanchenko.

“Jermall has never faced anyone like me. I’ll apply more pressure than he’s used to. He’s also never faced anyone with my footwork. I’ll fight more on the inside than his previous opponents.”

See Also

The 34-year-old enjoyed a successful amateur career, representing his native Ukraine at the 2008 Olympics and compiling an impressive record of 390-20 in the unpaid ranks.

“My amateur experience has helped me a lot,” said Derevyanchenko.

“I came to the pros with much more experience in the ring than most other fighters and it’s been a big part of what I’ve accomplished. I believe that all of that experience will help me get the win on Saturday and take Charlo’s belt.”

In October last year Derevyanchenko overcame a first-round knockdown against Gennadiy Golovkin before coming on late only to lose a close unanimous decision for the vacant IBF middleweight championship at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In his previous world title tilt against Daniel Jacobs at the same venue for the same belt a year earlier he lost by split decision.

Derevyanchenko, who trains under Andre Rozier in New Jersey, said they have been working with sparring partners who can imitate Charlo’s style.

“Golovkin is a very different fighter than Charlo, but Jacobs is similar stylistically, so that’s something I’ll be used to,” he said.

“This training camp has been very similar to camps for my previous fights though. We just brought in different sparring partners for this one. We’re using fighters who can show us what Charlo will bring to the ring.

“We’re making necessary adjustments based off all our experience and developing a game plan specifically for Charlo. The sparring partners have been giving me great work and I’m absolutely ready for September 26.”

Just like the Golovkin fight, Derevyanchenko was on the deck in the opening round against Jacobs and says he will be very focused in the early stages of the fight against Charlo.

“I’ll be very focused in the early rounds against Charlo, we’re not dwelling on the past,” Derevyanchenko said.

“We always have an eye looking forward. I’ll try to get the win faster against Charlo, so we’ll be applying more pressure early.

“Those first round knockdowns were just brief moments in those fights. I quickly moved on, put them behind me and fought my way back into it.

“I told myself that I may have lost the first round, but I just had to be better in the remaining rounds.”

“I’m not solely focused on the fight going one certain way, we just have our game plan and we’ll see what happens in the ring.

“If I can knock him out, I’ll be ready to go for it. But if it goes 12 rounds, I have all of the skills to win a decision.”

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November 14

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November…

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis gunning for his 16th straight knockout on Saturday night

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis gunning for his 16th straight knockout on…

TOP STORIES

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

WBO number two ranked featherweight Ruben Villa 18-0 (5) is confident he has the measure of former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete 32-1 (28) ahead of the clash for the vacant WBO 126-pound title at ‘The Bubble’ at the MM Grand in La…

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

WBC number one contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) has promised to make it an inside fight when he faces WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. “I’ll definit…

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has challenged unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to ditch his WBO strap rather than face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) in a mandatory title defenc…

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Junior middleweight contender Erickson ‘Hammer’ Lubin 23-1 (16) scored a 12-round unanimous decision win over Terrell Gausha 21-2-1 (10) in a WBC world title eliminator at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. Lubin …

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 28-3 (18) is aiming for a world title in a third weight class following his 10-round unanimous decision win over 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-3 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat…

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

It’s been a crazy year for everyone and that includes promoters in the sport of boxing. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is undoubtedly one of the most outspoken figures in all of boxing and for good reason. So it hasn’t been surprising to see He…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US