TwitterFacebook

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

21 September 2020
Tyson Fury
Andy Lee, Tyson Fury and Sugarhill Steward.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has challenged unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to ditch his WBO strap rather than face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) in a mandatory title defence.

Joshua, 30, is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF titles against Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at London’s O2 Arena on December 12. The 39-year-old Bulgarian is the IBF mandatory challenger.

Usyk is next in line to face Joshua with the Ukrainian southpaw’s camp telling the media they are not prepared to step aside to allow Joshua to face Fury in a mooted two-fight series in 2021.

See Also

Fury, 32, has his own hurdle ahead of him before the Joshua fight can take place. He is contractually obliged to give Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) an immediate rematch following his seventh-round knockout of the former WBC champion in February this year.

That fight was itself a rematch of their 12-round split decision draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

The self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ offered some free and frank advice to Joshua, who suffered a shock seventh-round knockout loss to late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) in New York in June last year before reversing the result with a clear-cut 12-round unanimous decision win in Saudi Arabia last December.

“Rather than fight all these mandatories he’s got, I’d say just vacate those belts and fight the fight everyone wants to see,” Fury told Behind the Gloves.

“I ain’t running from you, I don’t care about you. I’ll go through you like a knife through butter.

“Come and fight the big boy, step up to the plate and get knocked out.

“Then fight all those easy guys. No disrespect to Oleksandr Usyk – great fighter, cruiserweight world champion, probably going to be heavyweight champion if he fights Anthony Joshua – but don’t take my retirement cheque, baby.

“Don’t do it. I said to Deontay Wilder years ago, ‘Do not take my retirement fund, do not fight Joshua, He’s mine. He’s mine countryman, I’m having him, I’m breaking him in!’

“But it didn’t happen. He got broke in by an unlikely suspect. It was what it was.”

Fury doesn’t believe the Joshua-Usyk fight will happen and urged his fellow Brit to pursue the biggest fight in the division.

“If they fight, but I bet they don’t,” Fury said. “Because why would he fight Usyk and get 10 per cent of what he can make off the Gypsy King?

“Vacate it, let them boys fight for the vacate belt, whoever it is, Usyk and (Joseph) Parker. We’re at the top of the game.

“We’re in this boxing to fight the biggest fights out there.

“It’s a boxing match, what’s the worse that can happen? You can lose? Big deal.”

Joshua claimed the IBF belt against Charles Martin in 2016 and made two title defences before lifting the WBA strap from Wladimir Klitschko one year later.

He lifted the WBO championship from Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales in March 2018 and knocked out Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin six months later before his back-to-back fights against Ruiz Jr.

The proposed fight between Joshua and Fury remains the biggest fight available in heavyweight boxing.

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November 14

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November…

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis gunning for his 16th straight knockout on Saturday night

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis gunning for his 16th straight knockout on…

Tugstsogt Nyambayar promises knockout, Cobia Breedy says that won't be happening

Tugstsogt Nyambayar promises knockout, Cobia Breedy says that won't be…

Terrell Gausha ready to claim world title shot with victory over Erickson Lubin

Terrell Gausha ready to claim world title shot with victory…

TOP STORIES

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has challenged unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to ditch his WBO strap rather than face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) in a mandatory title defenc…

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Junior middleweight contender Erickson ‘Hammer’ Lubin 23-1 (16) scored a 12-round unanimous decision win over Terrell Gausha 21-2-1 (10) in a WBC world title eliminator at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. Lubin …

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 28-3 (18) is aiming for a world title in a third weight class following his 10-round unanimous decision win over 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-3 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat…

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

It’s been a crazy year for everyone and that includes promoters in the sport of boxing. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is undoubtedly one of the most outspoken figures in all of boxing and for good reason. So it hasn’t been surprising to see He…

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Former WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 29-1 (22) has reflected on his first professional loss to Manny Pacquiao 61-7-2 (39), revealing he suffered depression and blew up in weight following the fight. In July last year Thurman f…

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November…

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November 14

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) looks to be in the box seat to challenge WBO 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) in November. The 34-year-old from Sheffield, Yorkshire lost his IBF strap to Errol S…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US