Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Undefeated super bantamweight Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) is confident he can spring the upset when he meets former world champion Luis Nery 30-0 (24) for the vacant WBC title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The fight will be on the undercard of the Jermall Charlo vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario doubleheader on Showtime.

The 27-year-old southpaw from Nogales, Mexico who fights out of Long Beach, California, will be getting his first world title opportunity.

“I’m happy and motivated for this fight. This is my first time on a card of this magnitude, so I’m going to come with everything I’ve got on September 26,” Alameda told Fightnews. “I’m ready to put on a great show for the fans.

“Now that this is a title fight, I’m even more motivated. I’m training very hard and I’m ready to win. This is the biggest challenge of my career. I’m ready.”

The fight against fellow southpaw Nery was originally scheduled for March before the fight was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I was really disappointed when the fight was cancelled back in March. Things happen for a reason,” Alameda said.

“When the March date was called off, we took a very short amount of time off, but then got right back into training for whenever it was going to happen.

“Training during a pandemic has been difficult, but we’ve been training since January for this fight,” Alameda said.

“This camp has been good because we’re in Los Angeles, we have a lot of local fighters to spar with. We were able to find three fighters to help us out with sparring and preparing to face a southpaw.”

Alameda has been out of the ring since his third-round knockout of Jordan Escobar in April last year. The Nery fight will mark his US debut.

“Everyone will see what I’m about. This is a big card and I’m unknown. You will see a new world champion,” Alameda said.

“Right now, I’m not thinking ahead. I’m only focused on Nery and winning this title. But I want to prove that I’m the best.”

Nery hasn’t fought since his ninth-round knockout of Juan Carlos Payano in July last year. He won the WBC bantamweight with a fourth-round knockout of Shinsuke Yamanaka in Japan in August 2017 but failed to make weight for their rematch seven months later and lost the belt on the scales.

“I know Nery was a big puncher at 118-pounds, but he’s moving up in weight, we’ll see if he can bring that power up to 122-pounds. We’re also going to see if he can take my power,” Alameda said.

Alameda is embracing his role as underdog coming into the fight.

“I understand that I’m the underdog in this fight, but that’s only making me hungrier to win,” Alameda said.

“I’m going to go in there and show people who I am. I’m going to win and give the fans a good action fight.

“After I beat Luis Nery, everyone is going to know my name.”