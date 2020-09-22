TwitterFacebook

Ben Fail is promising big things as a professional as he prepares to make his debut

22 September 2020
Ben Fail
Fail faces Chapman (6-4) on a massive show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on September 30, which will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Just like his brother Carl, Ben had an illustrious amateur career, and the Northampton boxer is ready to continue that success when he enters the paid ranks next week.

Fail said: “I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and performing. I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was 12, and this is a massive platform to show the world who I am and what I’m about.

“I’m expecting the best Robbie Chapman on the night and that’s what we are prepared for. Fighting him in my debut shows that I’m a real fighter and I’m confident in myself and my team.

“The transition has been good and I prefer the professional ranks. My style always leaned toward professional boxing and I’ve settled in well.

“It’s been great training alongside my brother Carl too. We push each other in everything we do and bring the best out of each other. People will see the best Ben Fail in the ring on September 30th.”

The massive card on September 30 sees Ohara Davies face Tyrone McKenna in the super-lightweight final, while Ryan Walsh takes on Jazza Dickens in the featherweight final.

Along with the finals, Liam Conroy faces Serge Michel in a Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final, Steven Ward has his long-awaited crusierweight debut against Jone Volau, plus William Hamilton takes on Ryan Hibbert.

