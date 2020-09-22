TwitterFacebook

Bolotniks To Burton: Let’s Be Gladiators!

22 September 2020
unnamed (5)
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Ricards Bolotniks has fired back at Hosea Burton ahead of their #GoldenContract light-heavyweight semi-final showdown – telling him to prepare for a ‘gladiatorial battle.’

Bolotniks (16-5-1, 7 KOs) welcomes Burton (25-1, 11 KOs) to Riga, Latvia for their highly-anticipated fight on Saturday, live on IFL TV, with a place in the final of the Golden Contract light-heavyweight tournament at stake.

Burton made a bold prediction by suggesting he could stop Bolotniks in the first round, but Bolotniks has dismissed those claims and told his rival that he wants a full-blown war over the course of the fight.

See Also

Bolotniks said: “I do not agree with Burton saying it will be over in one round. I want a real fight, a real war, and I want a full gladiatorial battle.

“I want to feel it through my whole body, through my hands and through all of my bones during this entire fight. I will show everything that I am capable of. I treat each of my rivals with respect, and I will beat Burton with great respect.

“When the fight was cancelled in March it was a terrible feeling, but we are fighters and need to accept what life throws at us and go forward. I’ve trained hard and I’m ready for this fight.”

Burton vs. Bolotniks comes four days before the other semi-final, as Liam Conroy goes up against Serge Michel at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England on September 30.

That fight take places on the undercard of the #GoldenContract super-lightweight and featherweight finals, as Ohara Davies faces Tyrone McKenna, and Ryan Walsh takes on Jazza Dickens, live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

About MTK Global

MTK Global is the world’s foremost fighter management company. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, it was founded in September 2012 by two-time European boxing champion, Matthew Macklin.

MTK Global delivers a wide range of support and services to more than 300 fighters including athlete management, events and promotions, PR and sponsorships, legal and media consultation.

It has firmly established its presence in over 20 locations worldwide: Miami; USA, Tenerife and Costa Brava, Spain; London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Scotland, Lake District, Leeds; United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; Sta. Catarina, Brasil; Sydney, Australia; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Osaka, Japan; Munich, Germany; Aarhus, Denmark; Latvia, and Dubai, UAE.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November 14

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November…

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis gunning for his 16th straight knockout on Saturday night

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis gunning for his 16th straight knockout on…

TOP STORIES

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

WBO number two ranked featherweight Ruben Villa 18-0 (5) is confident he has the measure of former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete 32-1 (28) ahead of the clash for the vacant WBO 126-pound title at ‘The Bubble’ at the MM Grand in La…

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

WBC number one contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) has promised to make it an inside fight when he faces WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. “I’ll definit…

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has challenged unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to ditch his WBO strap rather than face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) in a mandatory title defenc…

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Junior middleweight contender Erickson ‘Hammer’ Lubin 23-1 (16) scored a 12-round unanimous decision win over Terrell Gausha 21-2-1 (10) in a WBC world title eliminator at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. Lubin …

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 28-3 (18) is aiming for a world title in a third weight class following his 10-round unanimous decision win over 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-3 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat…

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

It’s been a crazy year for everyone and that includes promoters in the sport of boxing. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is undoubtedly one of the most outspoken figures in all of boxing and for good reason. So it hasn’t been surprising to see He…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US