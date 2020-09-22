Burton: Me vs Bolotniks is the real final

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Burton (25-1, 11 KOs) faces Bolotniks (16-5-1, 7 KOs) in Riga on Saturday, live on IFL TV, with a place in the final of the Golden Contract light-heavyweight tournament at stake.

The bookies have struggled to split the two men in the build-up to the fight, and Burton feels this fight is the one that matters most.

Burton said: “This should have been the final. It’s a shame that it’s happening now as Bolotniks will be going out in the semi-final. He looked impressive against Steven Ward, but I think that was a bad Ward on that night and the win flattered Bolotniks.

“He’s a decent fighter but he won’t beat me. Winning this tournament will mean everything to me and an opportunity like this is something I’ve been wanting for a while.

“I enjoyed a little rest after my last training camp, but then I got bored sat at home so I’ve been training for a long time now. I was a little bit worried that the competition may not end because of the pandemic, but now that it’s here I’m over the moon.

“I’m not too sure who will win the other semi-final to be honest. Conroy is the bigger man, but Michel may be the more skilled. Both can punch a little, but both have suspect chins too, so it will be interesting. No matter who it is, I’ll beat them.”

Burton vs. Bolotniks comes four days before the other semi-final, as Liam Conroy goes up against Serge Michel at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England on September 30.

That fight take places on the undercard of the #GoldenContract super-lightweight and featherweight finals, as Ohara Davies faces Tyrone McKenna, and Ryan Walsh takes on Jazza Dickens, live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

