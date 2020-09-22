TwitterFacebook

Jacob Ng wants either Kambosos or Selby, ready for all Australian showdown

22 September 2020
Lee Selby
Write For Us
Chris Glover

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Follow Chris Glover on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Jacob Ng is ready and waiting if the call comes to fight George Kambosos or Lee Selby.

With rumors circulating regarding the Kambosos and Selby fight potentially not occurring, Ng has offered to step in to fight either of the highly-rated lightweights who are set to clash in an eliminator first Teofimo Lopez’ IBF world lightweight title.

Ng discusses the possibilities of fighting Selby or Kambosos. He said, “I want a big fight next. I have worked my way up the rankings and I have done it the hard way. A fight with Kambosos would be massive in Australia. It’s one I would love, I believe Australian fight fans would love, and one that would be very easy to make.

See Also

“If Selby ends up needing an opponent I’d be more than happy to step in. We have some great options right now, but a fight with Lee Selby would be a great fight for myself and I believe our styles would clash extremely well and that would therefore make a great TV fight that fight fans all over the world would enjoy.

“I only wish success on others, but I am always awaiting the opportunity to come. If the Selby Kambosos fight didn’t go ahead, I would be more than happy to step in and fight either one of them and I believe I can beat them both.”

Ng finds himself in the world ratings in a division that sees the biggest fight of the year take place, in the form of Vasily Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez. Ng opened up about the Loma Lopez fight and the post-fight possibilities that may arise.

Ng said, “It’s a great fight Loma vs Lopez. It’s fantastic that there will be a unified champion as that’s what boxing needs more of. I’m excited to see two of the best fighters out there in action and it can only be a good fight for boxing.

“The winner could vacate all the titles so I could be in the hunt to fight for one of them. That would be a dream and I think it’s a realistic dream. My team at ACE Boxing will guide me to these opportunities and I’m confident my dreams can be a reality.”

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Keith Thurman admits he suffered depression following Manny Pacquiao loss

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November 14

Kell Brook tipped to take on Terence Crawford on November…

TOP STORIES

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Undefeated super bantamweight Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) is confident he can spring the upset when he meets former world champion Luis Nery 30-0 (24) for the vacant WBC title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

WBO number two ranked featherweight Ruben Villa 18-0 (5) is confident he has the measure of former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete 32-1 (28) ahead of the clash for the vacant WBO 126-pound title at ‘The Bubble’ at the MM Grand in La…

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

WBC number one contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) has promised to make it an inside fight when he faces WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. “I’ll definit…

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has challenged unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to ditch his WBO strap rather than face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) in a mandatory title defenc…

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Junior middleweight contender Erickson ‘Hammer’ Lubin 23-1 (16) scored a 12-round unanimous decision win over Terrell Gausha 21-2-1 (10) in a WBC world title eliminator at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. Lubin …

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 28-3 (18) is aiming for a world title in a third weight class following his 10-round unanimous decision win over 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-3 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US