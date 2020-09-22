Jacob Ng wants either Kambosos or Selby, ready for all Australian showdown

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Jacob Ng is ready and waiting if the call comes to fight George Kambosos or Lee Selby.

With rumors circulating regarding the Kambosos and Selby fight potentially not occurring, Ng has offered to step in to fight either of the highly-rated lightweights who are set to clash in an eliminator first Teofimo Lopez’ IBF world lightweight title.

Ng discusses the possibilities of fighting Selby or Kambosos. He said, “I want a big fight next. I have worked my way up the rankings and I have done it the hard way. A fight with Kambosos would be massive in Australia. It’s one I would love, I believe Australian fight fans would love, and one that would be very easy to make.

“If Selby ends up needing an opponent I’d be more than happy to step in. We have some great options right now, but a fight with Lee Selby would be a great fight for myself and I believe our styles would clash extremely well and that would therefore make a great TV fight that fight fans all over the world would enjoy.

“I only wish success on others, but I am always awaiting the opportunity to come. If the Selby Kambosos fight didn’t go ahead, I would be more than happy to step in and fight either one of them and I believe I can beat them both.”

Ng finds himself in the world ratings in a division that sees the biggest fight of the year take place, in the form of Vasily Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez. Ng opened up about the Loma Lopez fight and the post-fight possibilities that may arise.

Ng said, “It’s a great fight Loma vs Lopez. It’s fantastic that there will be a unified champion as that’s what boxing needs more of. I’m excited to see two of the best fighters out there in action and it can only be a good fight for boxing.

“The winner could vacate all the titles so I could be in the hunt to fight for one of them. That would be a dream and I think it’s a realistic dream. My team at ACE Boxing will guide me to these opportunities and I’m confident my dreams can be a reality.”