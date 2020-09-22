TwitterFacebook

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night

22 September 2020
WhatsApp-Image-2020-01-19-at-12.06.08-AM
Jeison Rosario after his knockout win over Julian Williams. Photo credit: Sumio Yamada
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBA and IBF junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14) says he is ready for war when he clashes with WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night live on Showtime pay-per-view.

“Fight fans are going to get a war on September 26,” said Rosario. “Charlo and I are two of the biggest punchers in the division.

“We both fight with a lot of pride. We’re two very aggressive fighters who want to fight in the middle of the ring, so we’re going to bring the action and make this an epic war.”

See Also

The 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic, who fights out of Miami, Florida under coach Luis ‘Chiro’ Perez, has had a smooth training camp despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Even on a normal basis, we stay in a training camp house by ourselves, so this was just more of the same,” said Rosario.

“There’s no family and no outsiders. It’s nothing but training. We know we’re facing a strong, explosive opponent, so we’ve done everything during this 16-week camp to prepare for him.

“We brought in great sparring partners with a similar style to Charlo’s, so I’m as ready for him as I possibly can be.”

Rosario returns to the ring after a career-altering fifth-round knockout victory over Julian Williams in January to claim WBA and IBF titles.

“I think Williams was probably more skilled technically, and he was harder to hit because he changes up his angles a lot,” said Rosario.

“Charlo is stronger, a bigger puncher, and I think he’s a more athletic fighter than Williams. We’re preparing for the best Charlo and we know that means we have to be at our very best too.”

Rosario linked up with coach Perez ahead of the Williams fight and credits the change in his camp to his recent success.

“Training with Coach Perez has led to a lot of improvements and allowed me to reach my full potential,” said Rosario.

“My camps for the Williams fight and the Charlo fight are the first real training camps of my career. After I fought Jorge Cota, I knew that I needed to make changes and be more dedicated.

“There are no distractions or excuses for me now. A better diet, better conditioning and more focused training has all played a part in the changes.

“For this fight, I’m going to be even stronger than I was against Williams. My body wasn’t really used to the training camp going into that fight. My body is responding even better after my second 16-week training camp.”

Rosario has quickly made himself the fighting pride of the Dominican Republic. His experience growing up living on the street as a child has motivated him to reach this point, even if he didn’t always see himself reaching this peak in the sport.

“I fight with a lot of pride and emotion,” said Rosario. “I just try to be myself, but I also want to represent the Dominican Republic the best way I can. I fight for my kids and my country and I leave it all in the ring.

“One of my biggest motivations for me was my economic status as a child. Living in the street as a kid, we were very poor. I didn’t want my kids to go through that, so that fed my hunger to provide for my family and take care of them the best I can.

“I always knew that I could be good, but I never imagined being in this position. God’s timing is perfect. Everything came when it was supposed to.

“I’ve been very lucky and got the opportunities at the right time. I started training with Coach Perez at the right time.

“I got the Williams fight at the right time and took full advantage of the opportunity. Now we’re here with a chance to unify the division and I believe September 26 will be my time.”

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on…

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

TOP STORIES

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) has warned IBF 135-pound titleholder Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) that he had better be ready to back up his words when the pair meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oc…

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on…

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night

WBA and IBF junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14) says he is ready for war when he clashes with WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night live on Showtime …

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Undefeated super bantamweight Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) is confident he can spring the upset when he meets former world champion Luis Nery 30-0 (24) for the vacant WBC title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

WBO number two ranked featherweight Ruben Villa 18-0 (5) is confident he has the measure of former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete 32-1 (28) ahead of the clash for the vacant WBO 126-pound title at ‘The Bubble’ at the MM Grand in La…

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

WBC number one contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) has promised to make it an inside fight when he faces WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. “I’ll definit…

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has challenged unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to ditch his WBO strap rather than face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) in a mandatory title defenc…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US