Maxi Hughes: I’ll keep knocking down doors

22 September 2020
Maxi Hughes
Maxi Hughes
The must-see D4G Promotions event takes place at The Rotunda at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai on October 9 in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global – and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Hughes (21-5-2, 4 KOs) challenges Kotochigov (12-0, 5 KOs) for his WBC International lightweight title at the event, and the Yorkshire hero is confident his career resurgence will continue.

Hughes said: “It’s great to be straight back into another big fight only eight weeks after the Jono Carrol fight. Fighting regular will bring the best out of me. I stayed in the gym, kept sharp and kept improving.

“After watching the fight with Jono back I’m generally happy with it, but there were still loads of things I could have done better. Although the fight was a clear enough win, I feel I could have been more clinical, but I suppose that’s all part of developing your craft.

“It’s amazing what one good win can do for your career. Five weeks ago I was brought in as an opponent, and now I’m topping the bill in Dubai fighting for the WBC International title. I’ll just keep the momentum going and keep knocking doors down.”

Elsewhere on next month’s huge card, amateur sensation Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-awaited professional debut, Rohan Date takes on Macaulay McGowan, Blane Hyland faces Mohamed Salah Abdelghany, and Faizan Anwar goes up against JR Mendoza.

