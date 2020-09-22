MTK Global announces new partnership with Professional Boxing Sports Federation

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Boxing in Croatia has gone from strength to strength in recent years, with the region emerging as a key area for combat sports and developing various extremely talented stars.

The Croatia Professional Boxing Sports Federation (HSPBS) has been primarily responsible for the rapid rise, and their hard work and success has now led to this partnership with MTK Global.

It’s the first step of what is set to be a ground-breaking few months for MTK Global in Croatia alongside the HSPBS, and both parties are thrilled with the agreement.

See Also

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson said: “We’re pleased to announce this new advisory agreement with the Croatia Professional Boxing Sports Federation. Croatia has produced a large number of talented boxers in recent times, and we’re confident that this new partnership will help them reach their full potential.

“It’s the first step in what is set to be an exciting few months for MTK Global in Croatia, and we’re looking forward to working alongside the HSPBS to create the next huge boxing star from the region.”

HSPBS President Mr. Andrija Kevic said: “As HSPBS President, I am honoured to sign the exclusive partnership deal for Croatia with MTK Global, the leading worldwide management company.

“Despite hard times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this partnership means we are very positive and ready to turn another page in professional boxing history in Croatia.

“We have a team of world class professionals as well as very talented boxers who are looking for great opportunities, which such a partnership will provide.

“This should open doors for our best professional boxers as well as promising prospects to show their quality and skills, not just on co-promoted events in Croatia but also on the international scene through MTK Global and their wide partnership with world class promoters.

“We hope to have some more great news soon and once again, we express our great satisfaction to become part of the MTK Global family.”

It is the latest innovative move for MTK Global, after a recent partnership with Andre Rozier’s Havoc Management and Advisory in New York, plus the launch of gyms in Miami, USA, along with Leeds and the Lake District in the UK over the last few months.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal