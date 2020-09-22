TwitterFacebook

MTK Global announces new partnership with Professional Boxing Sports Federation

22 September 2020
mtk Global Logo
Press Release

Boxing in Croatia has gone from strength to strength in recent years, with the region emerging as a key area for combat sports and developing various extremely talented stars.

The Croatia Professional Boxing Sports Federation (HSPBS) has been primarily responsible for the rapid rise, and their hard work and success has now led to this partnership with MTK Global.

It’s the first step of what is set to be a ground-breaking few months for MTK Global in Croatia alongside the HSPBS, and both parties are thrilled with the agreement.

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson said: “We’re pleased to announce this new advisory agreement with the Croatia Professional Boxing Sports Federation. Croatia has produced a large number of talented boxers in recent times, and we’re confident that this new partnership will help them reach their full potential.

“It’s the first step in what is set to be an exciting few months for MTK Global in Croatia, and we’re looking forward to working alongside the HSPBS to create the next huge boxing star from the region.”

HSPBS President Mr. Andrija Kevic said: “As HSPBS President, I am honoured to sign the exclusive partnership deal for Croatia with MTK Global, the leading worldwide management company.

“Despite hard times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this partnership means we are very positive and ready to turn another page in professional boxing history in Croatia.

“We have a team of world class professionals as well as very talented boxers who are looking for great opportunities, which such a partnership will provide.

“This should open doors for our best professional boxers as well as promising prospects to show their quality and skills, not just on co-promoted events in Croatia but also on the international scene through MTK Global and their wide partnership with world class promoters.

“We hope to have some more great news soon and once again, we express our great satisfaction to become part of the MTK Global family.”

It is the latest innovative move for MTK Global, after a recent partnership with Andre Rozier’s Havoc Management and Advisory in New York, plus the launch of gyms in Miami, USA, along with Leeds and the Lake District in the UK over the last few months.

Undefeated super bantamweight Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) is confident he can spring the upset when he meets former world champion Luis Nery 30-0 (24) for the vacant WBC title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

WBO number two ranked featherweight Ruben Villa 18-0 (5) is confident he has the measure of former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete 32-1 (28) ahead of the clash for the vacant WBO 126-pound title at ‘The Bubble’ at the MM Grand in La…

WBC number one contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) has promised to make it an inside fight when he faces WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. “I’ll definit…

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has challenged unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to ditch his WBO strap rather than face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) in a mandatory title defenc…

Junior middleweight contender Erickson ‘Hammer’ Lubin 23-1 (16) scored a 12-round unanimous decision win over Terrell Gausha 21-2-1 (10) in a WBC world title eliminator at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. Lubin …

Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 28-3 (18) is aiming for a world title in a third weight class following his 10-round unanimous decision win over 2008 US Olympian Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina 22-3 (9) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat…

