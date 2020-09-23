Adrien Broner says he gains nothing from beating Devin Haney

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

You never really know what’s going on in the mind of Adrien Broner, but the fact is he remains a huge draw in the sport of boxing.

The 31-year old fighter recently sat down with Brian Custer to discuss several topics related to his career.

Broner was last seen in the ring in January 2019 when he lost a very wide unanimous decision to Manny Pacquiao. not as much has been heard from him, but he definitely is ready to get back on the saddle again.

It used to seem that Broner was constantly in and out of jail, but he now maintains that he’s a more mature person.

“I do more thinking before I do things now, at first it was just like on go,” Broner said. “Whatever, I just never thought about it, I just did it and that somewhat got me in certain situations but now I just try to think about things and try to do things the right way.”

It remains to be seen if Broner can position himself into another pay-per-view fight, but he does maintain that money is more of a focus as his career comes closer to the end.

“I understand I only got one window, and my window is closing,” Broner said. “I’m still young, but I know that my window is closing. I’ve done a lot of things early in my career, but now is the time to make the most lucrative decisions, and that’s all I’m doing at this point.”

Surprisingly, the former champion from Cincinnati doesn’t seem interested in a fight with WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney. Because in the past Haney has said he would like a fight, but Broner isn’t interested.

“I don’t need Devin Haney, Devin Haney needs Adrien Broner,” Haney said. “Let’s be honest, what do I get knocking out Devin Haney? Nothing! Everyone is going to be like ‘he’s supposed to do that he’s bigger, faster, stronger, he just did what he’s supposed to do’. I’ve got everything to lose against a Devin Haney, I’ve got nothing to win from that.”

One fight that seems more realistic would be Broner against Ivan Redkach, which appears to be on tap for early next year. It’s a fight Broner is welcoming.

“I would love to go in there and stop him, it’ll be a good fight,” Broner said. “Especially with me coming off of two years, I don’t care as long as my money right. We going to have a hell of a fight, but I’m going to fuck him up though, he asking for it, he’s been begging for it.”

Broner’s first official loss came against Argentinian brawler Marcos Maidana. It was a wild one in Texas, and despite losing, Broner reflects on his performance.

“I loved it because I really fought and he was about to quit too, and a lot of fighters would’ve quit in my position,” Broner said. “In the position I was in and how hurt I was, but the way I looked at it, I fought the shit out of him. I see why he retired and that’s one of the best fights I ever had I think.”

But Broner does admit that the loss changed up his style.

“It made me a little bit more cautious in the ring, it made me a little less reckless and more patient. When I fought him, I was just thinking with my heart instead of being smart and thinking with my brain. I could’ve made it easy; I got all the ability in the world to make it easy but I was just fighting with my heart,” said Broner.

Who knows what the future holds for Broner but it’s great to see him speaking with such clarity. It could lead to him being a better fighter.