TwitterFacebook

Jaime Munguia Returns Against Tureano Johnson In Middleweight Showdown

23 September 2020
Jaime Munguia
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Mexico’s rising middleweight star Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) will return to the ring to defend his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship against Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KOs) in a 12-round battle on Friday, October 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The fight will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Additional information for this card will be announced shortly. The event will be closed to the public and media.

“Jaime Munguia has all the qualities to become Mexico’s biggest boxing superstar,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “He’s tough, charismatic and has the physique to win world titles at both middleweight and super middleweight after a successful reign at 154 pounds. However, Tureano Johnson is coming off an impressive knockout win against Jason Quigley in which he handed him his first loss, something he definitely wants to do against Munguia as well. This is a veritable crossroads fight, and the winner will cement his case for a world title opportunity and be a threat to any of the champions.”

See Also

Munguia is a 23-year-old contender of Tijuana, Mexico who catapulted to the highest levels of the 154-pound division by knocking out Sadam “World Kid” Ali in May to capture the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title. Munguia then defended his title against Liam “Beefy” Smith, Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook, Takeshi Inoue, Dennis Hogan and Patrick Allotey. After five defenses at junior middleweight, Munguia moved up to 160 pounds to capture the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan. Now, he’ll face his toughest test to date against a battle-tested warrior Johnson.

“It’s a great honor to be returning during these tough times,” said Jaime Munguia. “I hope to deliver excitement and entertainment to the fans as the world begins to slowly make its return to normalcy. At the same time, I have been training and improving my skills with my team at the Ceremonial Center in Otomi [Mexico], and I will show everyone that Jaime Munguia is ready for the best in the division.”

“I am very happy and excited,” said Fernando Beltran, CEO of Zanfer Promotions. “With so many issues that are taking place on a global level, it is an honor to have the most charismatic boxer in Mexico in Jaime Munguia returning to the ring.”

Johnson is a 36-year-old contender who hopes to fight for a world title despite some setbacks in his career. Johnson’s only losses were against Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens and Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko. After a very tough battle against Fernando “El Huracan” Castaneda in February, the native of Nassau, Bahamas bounced back by handing Jason Quigley his first loss and capturing the NABF Middleweight Title. Johnson is eager to show everyone that he is world championship caliber.

“I am excited about the opportunity to fight Jaime Munguia,” said Tureano Johnson. “The setbacks I have had in my career have only made me stronger. Munguia is a tough undefeated fighter, but I will hand him his first defeat as I pursue my quest to be the middleweight champion of the world.”

Munguia vs. Johnson is a 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Friday, October 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZN_USA. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and https://www.facebook.com/DAZNUSA/. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZN_USA. Follow the conversation using #MunguiaJohnson

Photos and videos are available for download by clicking here or copying and pasting the link: http://bit.ly/MunguiaJohnson into a browser. Credit must be provided to Golden Boy for any photo and/or video usage.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on…

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

TOP STORIES

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) has warned IBF 135-pound titleholder Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) that he had better be ready to back up his words when the pair meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oc…

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on…

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night

WBA and IBF junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14) says he is ready for war when he clashes with WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night live on Showtime …

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Undefeated super bantamweight Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) is confident he can spring the upset when he meets former world champion Luis Nery 30-0 (24) for the vacant WBC title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

WBO number two ranked featherweight Ruben Villa 18-0 (5) is confident he has the measure of former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete 32-1 (28) ahead of the clash for the vacant WBO 126-pound title at ‘The Bubble’ at the MM Grand in La…

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

WBC number one contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) has promised to make it an inside fight when he faces WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. “I’ll definit…

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has challenged unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to ditch his WBO strap rather than face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) in a mandatory title defenc…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US