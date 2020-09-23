Jermell Charlo out to steal the show against Jeison Rosario

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) is looking to steal the show when he clashes with WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The fight will be part of a Showtime doubleheader that also features Charlo’s twin brother and WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) defending his belt against hardnosed two-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10).

The 30-year-old Charlo wants to steal the show from his brother.

“Saturday night is going to be my history-making performance,” Charlo said. “This is something that I’ve always wanted and that I’ve always trained for. I’ve put in the hard work for every fight I’ve ever had, and this is what it’s all been for.

“People will say that they can’t wait to see us fight again after Saturday. We come to fight. We prepared all our lives for this. Now is our time. The big dogs are here to stay.

“We’re veterans in this game, and we love this sport. To make it to this stage, there’s nothing more prominent for us. This is our Super Bowl. This is our national championship. It’s time for us to get our belts.

“This is about my legacy and my career. I want everyone to see what I’m made of. [Jeison] Rosario is a tough fighter with a lot of good attributes. He’s coming to fight. Styles make fights, and we’re going to see that in the ring.

“We’re going to put on a show. Knowing my brother is also fighting gives me more energy. Fight night is when you see all our excitement and all our hard work pouring out. This is huge for us. We’re both doing our thing and feeding off each other’s energy.

“Just being on this stage makes you buckle in and focus a lot better. I’m 30 years old, and I want to push myself and keep testing my limits. That’s what’s gotten me to this stage right now.

“I have confidence in my skills, and I’m going to bring some new tricks out of my hat.”

Dominican Rosario, 25, claimed the WBA and IBF titles with a fifth-round knockout of Julian Williams in Philadelphia in January.

“People are going to see on Saturday that it was no fluke that I beat Julian Williams the way that I did,” Rosario said.

“This is going to be a war. I’m a warrior, and I’m going to find a way to win. That’s the only thing on my mind.

“I don’t feel any pressure; it’s an obligation – not only to my family but to all of Latin America – to win these titles. There’s no room in my mind for the possibility of not winning. That’s going to be clear on Saturday night.

“I’m prepared for the fight to go the distance, but I also have the stamina to finish it early and take advantage of my opportunity.

“I don’t have to understand what Jermell is saying on stage to know that he thinks he’s going to win, just like I think I’m going to win. That’s what makes this a great fight, but nothing is going to change my mindset.

“Training camp was great despite the pandemic. I feel strong, healthy, and confident. Jermell is a great fighter with a lot of power, but I’m the better overall fighter, and the world will see that on Saturday.”