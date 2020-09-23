Lytham’s Jeff Thomas to fight this weekend at York Hall

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

At 38-years-old, Lytham St. Annes fighter, Jeff Thomas, 12-7-3(1), is enjoying a new lease of life, trading punches in the middle of a boxing ring.

The fighter, who will be opposing York’s George Davey, 2-0, in a super welterweight contest, over four rounds this weekend, only returned to the professional fight game earlier this year, after seven-and-a-half years away.

That comeback, on March 14, just prior to global pandemic/covid lockdown, was against Dale Arrowsmith, now 2-37-1(1), at the Municipal Hall, Colne, a contest which Thomas enjoyed being part of and credits his opponent for making the contest what it was, more in these strange times.

“That comeback fight, against Dale, was brilliant, really enjoyable, and it was nice to be able to get the rust off,” began Jeff.

“I expected what Dale brought to the table, even though he had a good go and we traded with each other well in the third round.

“For me though, going into that, I’d say I was already reasonably sharp and fit, so it was nice to be able to, feel young again.”

The immediate aftermath of the Arrowsmith contest would see the onset of a global pandemic, affecting the population in many ways, including mental health-wise.

Jeff, although he’s been able to train well enough, only having up two weeks out of the gym before getting back into the swing of things.

Speaking about the ongoing Tyson Fury discussions around mental health issues and how his own fitness and exercise, Jeff added: “I’m fortunate to have been able to keep my hand in training, albeit via the online classes I was doing.

“Then, when we were able to, we managed to get a few fight dates pencilled in once boxing returned.

“Being able to do that has helped me a lot really and, you look at the messages names like Tyson Fury have been putting across, and you realise, especially at times like this, how important people’s mental health really is.

“Especially people around my age as you get some who are too quick to write you off whereas, really, I’m just your general, middle-aged guy who loves fighting.

“I know where I am at, what I can do, and I want to be able to inspire others to do similar.”

Now though, he’s preparing for a trip to Bethnal Green and the famous York Hall, opposing rising star, George Davey.

A 22-year-old from York, there’s high hopes surrounding the fighter sixteen years Jeff’s junior.

In the two fights he’s had to date, Davey defeated Zygimantas Butkevicius on his debut last October, and followed that up a month later with success over, Dale Arrowsmith.

Jeff though, as always, is raring to go, adding: “He (Davey) is a nice enough kid, talented as well, and has a good shape about him.

“To be honest, I’ve actually spoken about him recently as well; he was a good amateur so was someone to look out for, and yes, I’m looking forward to getting in the ring and fighting him.

“He’s tall, rangy, comes to scrap, so that’ll make for a great contest – that and we’re fighting on a world title undercard (headline contest is Josh Taylor versus Apinum Khongsong for the WBA Super World and IBF World super lightweight titles), and at one of my all-time, favourite venues.

“It’s what dreams are made of really.”

Although this is only Jeff’s second outing of 2020, he and his team were expecting a few more when he returned six months, but nobody backed a global pandemic, the goal still remains the same.

Opposing Davey will be a super welterweight scrap, but Jeff and his team are eyeing up the Central Area welterweight title, presently held by Doncaster’s Lewis Booth.

Undefeated in twelve, Booth claimed the Central strap earlier this year, on points, against Tom Young at the Doncaster Dome.

Jeff though isn’t getting ahead of himself though.

“When I came back earlier this year, after some personal issues, we said I wanted the Central Area,” he admits, “then maybe an English as well, who knows.

“That hasn’t changed, but, although this is just a four-rounder with Davey I’m not looking beyond it at all, I know I have to do the business here first.

“I still have more to offer though so yes, of course, I want to win a title and then we’ll see what happens, but time isn’t on my side either, I know that.”

Jeff Thomas faces George Davey, over four rounds, this Saturday, 26 September, at the famous York Hall, on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s world title fight with Apinum Khongsong.

The event is promoted by Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions) and Bob Arum (Top Rank) and will be shown on BT Sport (UK) and ESPN+ (USA).