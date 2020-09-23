TwitterFacebook

Lytham’s Jeff Thomas to fight this weekend at York Hall

23 September 2020
Jeff+Thomas+Prizefighter+Light+Middleweights+qimrIOaojlpl
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

At 38-years-old, Lytham St. Annes fighter, Jeff Thomas, 12-7-3(1), is enjoying a new lease of life, trading punches in the middle of a boxing ring.

The fighter, who will be opposing York’s George Davey, 2-0, in a super welterweight contest, over four rounds this weekend, only returned to the professional fight game earlier this year, after seven-and-a-half years away.

That comeback, on March 14, just prior to global pandemic/covid lockdown, was against Dale Arrowsmith, now 2-37-1(1), at the Municipal Hall, Colne, a contest which Thomas enjoyed being part of and credits his opponent for making the contest what it was, more in these strange times.

See Also

“That comeback fight, against Dale, was brilliant, really enjoyable, and it was nice to be able to get the rust off,” began Jeff.

“I expected what Dale brought to the table, even though he had a good go and we traded with each other well in the third round.

“For me though, going into that, I’d say I was already reasonably sharp and fit, so it was nice to be able to, feel young again.”

The immediate aftermath of the Arrowsmith contest would see the onset of a global pandemic, affecting the population in many ways, including mental health-wise.
Jeff, although he’s been able to train well enough, only having up two weeks out of the gym before getting back into the swing of things.

Speaking about the ongoing Tyson Fury discussions around mental health issues and how his own fitness and exercise, Jeff added: “I’m fortunate to have been able to keep my hand in training, albeit via the online classes I was doing.

“Then, when we were able to, we managed to get a few fight dates pencilled in once boxing returned.

“Being able to do that has helped me a lot really and, you look at the messages names like Tyson Fury have been putting across, and you realise, especially at times like this, how important people’s mental health really is.

“Especially people around my age as you get some who are too quick to write you off whereas, really, I’m just your general, middle-aged guy who loves fighting.
“I know where I am at, what I can do, and I want to be able to inspire others to do similar.”

Now though, he’s preparing for a trip to Bethnal Green and the famous York Hall, opposing rising star, George Davey.
A 22-year-old from York, there’s high hopes surrounding the fighter sixteen years Jeff’s junior.

In the two fights he’s had to date, Davey defeated Zygimantas Butkevicius on his debut last October, and followed that up a month later with success over, Dale Arrowsmith.
Jeff though, as always, is raring to go, adding: “He (Davey) is a nice enough kid, talented as well, and has a good shape about him.

“To be honest, I’ve actually spoken about him recently as well; he was a good amateur so was someone to look out for, and yes, I’m looking forward to getting in the ring and fighting him.

“He’s tall, rangy, comes to scrap, so that’ll make for a great contest – that and we’re fighting on a world title undercard (headline contest is Josh Taylor versus Apinum Khongsong for the WBA Super World and IBF World super lightweight titles), and at one of my all-time, favourite venues.

“It’s what dreams are made of really.”

Although this is only Jeff’s second outing of 2020, he and his team were expecting a few more when he returned six months, but nobody backed a global pandemic, the goal still remains the same.

Opposing Davey will be a super welterweight scrap, but Jeff and his team are eyeing up the Central Area welterweight title, presently held by Doncaster’s Lewis Booth.
Undefeated in twelve, Booth claimed the Central strap earlier this year, on points, against Tom Young at the Doncaster Dome.

Jeff though isn’t getting ahead of himself though.

“When I came back earlier this year, after some personal issues, we said I wanted the Central Area,” he admits, “then maybe an English as well, who knows.
“That hasn’t changed, but, although this is just a four-rounder with Davey I’m not looking beyond it at all, I know I have to do the business here first.

“I still have more to offer though so yes, of course, I want to win a title and then we’ll see what happens, but time isn’t on my side either, I know that.”

Jeff Thomas faces George Davey, over four rounds, this Saturday, 26 September, at the famous York Hall, on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s world title fight with Apinum Khongsong.

The event is promoted by Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions) and Bob Arum (Top Rank) and will be shown on BT Sport (UK) and ESPN+ (USA).

 

 

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on…

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha victory

Erickson Lubin calls for Jermell Charlo rematch after Terrell Gausha…

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

Jose Pedraza calls out Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with…

TOP STORIES

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko promises to bring the pain against Teofimo Lopez

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) has warned IBF 135-pound titleholder Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) that he had better be ready to back up his words when the pair meet at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oc…

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on…

Jeison Rosario ready for epic war against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night

WBA and IBF junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14) says he is ready for war when he clashes with WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night live on Showtime …

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Aaron Alameda relishing underdog status ahead of Luis Nery bout

Undefeated super bantamweight Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) is confident he can spring the upset when he meets former world champion Luis Nery 30-0 (24) for the vacant WBC title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

Ruben Villa ready for world title shot against Emanuel Navarrete

WBO number two ranked featherweight Ruben Villa 18-0 (5) is confident he has the measure of former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete 32-1 (28) ahead of the clash for the vacant WBO 126-pound title at ‘The Bubble’ at the MM Grand in La…

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

Sergiy Derevyanchenko plans to force the action against Jermall Charlo

WBC number one contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) has promised to make it an inside fight when he faces WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. “I’ll definit…

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

Tyson Fury advises Anthony Joshua to ditch the WBO belt

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has challenged unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) to ditch his WBO strap rather than face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) in a mandatory title defenc…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US