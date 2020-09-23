Upset-minded Kyle Williams ready to roll over Charlie Edwards

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bantamweight Kyle Williams 11-2 (3) is confident he can upset the applecart when he faces former WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards 15-1 (6) at BT Sports Studios in London on Saturday night.

The fight will take place on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s WBA and IBF junior welterweight title defence against mandatory contender Apinun Khongsong.

“It is his coming out party but we are here to spoil that,” the 28-year-old Williams said.

See Also

“Charlie is a fantastic athlete, I have watched him throughout his career, but when we get in there it is two men and I am looking to take what he’s got.

“I fought for the British title against [Ukashir] Farooq and it was not a fight I was completely outclassed in. I showed that I’ve got the goods to be at that level and just got caught.

“Against Thomas Essomba it showed I’ve got the toughness for the game and showed that when it gets hard I stick in there and continue to fight, as Charlie knows.”

The 27-year-old Edwards is moving up two weight classes following two successful defences of the WBC 112-pound title he won against Cristofer Rosales at the O2 Arena in London in December 2018.

“First and foremost I would like to say it is so good to be back,” Edwards said. “I’ve missed being on the stage, missed being at the press conferences and I am really looking forward to the fight.

“Outside of the ring it has been really great for me this year, I have really settled and that has helped me with my training.

“I am feeling good, feeling strong and I am looking forward to getting back in there, putting the dark times behind me of making that terrible weight and moving forward with my career.

“Kyle is a good fighter, he is tough, game, he is gonna come and he is gonna try and make it awkward in there. It is what we expect at this level and this is his world cup final, his golden ticket so we expect him to come and have a right good go.

“With not having to make flyweight it is nice to be able to string a sentence together now! Last time I couldn’t even do the media stuff. It is good and I feel ready. It is chapter two and I am looking forward to it.”

The only blemish on Edward’s ledger came against John Riel Casimero for the IBF flyweight title when he was stopped in 10 rounds in what was just his ninth pro bout four years ago.

Casimero had previously held the IBF junior flyweight title and is currently the WBO bantamweight champion.

Williams was last in action when he lost a split decision to Ionut Baluta over 10 frames in October last year.

Baluta, who came in three-and-a-quarter pounds over the bantamweight limit, had Williams down in the opening round and cut on the right eyebrow in the sixth. He also had one point deducted in the ninth and another in the 10th for continually losing his gumshield.