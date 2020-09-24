Boxers are ready as exciting fight series returns

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Siesta Boxing is delighted to announce the second instalment of KOLD WARS. Another set of highly competitive fights are already on the schedule, with Battle 1 taking place on October 6 in the Falcon Arena, Minsk.

In the main event, ANDREY SIROTKIN takes on GRANT DENNIS over ten rounds. Sirotkin was last seen scoring an impressive fourth-round knockout win over former amateur star Artem Karpets. The Russian favourite is preparing for the best Grant Dennis possible and expects his opponent to arrive in good shape with no excuses after the fact.

Sirotkin holds a win over legendary Nicaraguan Ricardo Mayorga and defeated world-rated Canadian Ryan Ford on points in 2018. He also travelled to the UK to box John Ryder in a world title eliminator and brings a wealth of experience into the ring.

All of this is unlikely to faze Dennis, a slick, adaptable fighter, who views Sirotkin not only as a stepping stone to the next level but the man standing in the way of putting food on the family table.

Dennis started boxing as high as heavyweight and has also shared the ring with John Ryder, albeit in a sparring capacity. Sparring the likes of Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr as well means the Kent native is arriving with a few tricks up his sleeve.

“Nothing personal, I’m coming to do a job,” said Dennis. “I’m not one of those guys coming in to lose.”

After a spirited display last time out in the DiaMond, ASINIA BYFIELD returns to Belarus to take on ALEKSEI EVCHENKO. Byfield started well against opponent Ismail Iliev on the night but was defeated on points as ring rust caught up on the Reading man. With a solid ten rounds under his belt, Byfield will be eager to showcase his skillset.

Also featured on the previous KOLD WARS series was Byfield’s opponent Evchenko. The Russian boxed clever by posting an eight-round points win over former European title challenger Viktor Plotnikov. He’s ready for this next challenge.

“I will fight like I usually do; come forward and land hard punches,” warned Evchenko.

Russia’s DAVID RAKHANAEV and IVAN MURASHKIN of Belarus complete the undercard.

“We are so pleased to bring fans the next KOLD WARS series,” said promoter Al Siesta. “After the success of the previous four shows, fireworks are expected once again”.

Already set in stone, Battle 2, headlined by Troyanovsky vs Garrido will take place on October 15 at the same Minsk location.

Promoted by Siesta Boxing, Kold Wars 2 will be broadcast from the Falcon Arena, Minsk on Match TV.