Jason Moloney insists Naoya Inoue is not unbeatable

Australian bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) insists WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) in not unbeatable ahead of their clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31.

The 28-year-old has had his eye on Inoue since entering the World Boxing Super Series tournament in 2018.

“We believe we can defeat Inoue. That’s why we have taken the fight,” Moloney told Fightnews.

“We have had our eye on this fight for a long time. It has always been a fight that I have wanted.

“I have got the opportunity now so I am very excited and we are going into the fight truly believing we can beat him.

“Obviously, they are a lot of other people have already written me off but that doesn’t bother me at all. It gives me extra motivation to get out there and shock the world.”

Moloney plans to use his workrate to unsettle the undefeated 27-year-old Japanese world champion while avoiding the big shots coming back in return.

“I think I have the edge in skill and workrate. We will find out. At times he is reckless. I am probably a bit more calculated also better defensively,” he said.

“He does back his power so much. He is very impressive, but he opens himself up to be caught himself.

“I plan on being very smart and pulling the trigger when I need to and also being smart enough to not get hit as much as his other opponents.

“Inoue’s power is not over exaggerated; he is a devastating puncher. At the real top level you do not want to be wearing your opponent’s clean shots.

“Most guys at the top elite level have that KO power. I know there will be times where I will have to wear a couple of shots. This is boxing. As they say, you don’t swim without getting wet.

“I don’t plan on letting him land his explosive knockout punch that he has landed on other opponents.

“I plan on being smart in there and seeing the shots and being completely focused also confident throughout the whole fight. Taking control of the fight.

“I do rate his knockout power so I am well aware I don’t want to be taking his best shots. I will be switched on and focused at all times. That is what you have to do at the elite level.”

Moloney was last in action in June when he travelled to Las Vegas to deliver a one-sided between to Leonardo Baez, stopping him in seven.

Inoue has been out of the ring since last November when he had a tougher than expected fight with Filipino veteran Nonito Donaire, who fractured his orbital bone in their 12-round war.

“After Inoue’s last fight against Nonito Donaire where he was extended, it was shown he is beatable. I have always felt that,” Moloney said.

“A lot of people thought he was going to walk through Donaire but I always thought that wouldn’t be the case. Donaire is obviously a great fighter and has achieved a lot. I thought it would be one of those fights.

“Donaire had plenty of good moments during that fight. He hurt Inoue a couple of times. He definitely showed that Inoue is human and that he is beatable.

“That does give me confidence because I have done sparring with Donaire in the past and done very well. I sparred him on two occasions in Las Vegas going back two years ago…

“I plan on pushing Inoue even harder. I thought Donaire let him off the hook a couple of times throughout that fight and didn’t put enough pressure on him that I plan on doing.

“I plan on winning the fight clearly and not have a close fight like Donaire did.”

Victory over Inoue would be an achievement to rival Lionel Rose and Johnny Famechon defeating Hall of Fame Japanese boxing Fighting Harada.

“Inoue is regarded as one of the best Japanese boxers ever,” Moloney said.

“I plan on being the third Aussie to beat a great Japanese boxer. It’s very exciting to have that history. Lionel Rose and Johnny Famechon achieved what I am trying to do.

“Inoue is rated in the same class as Harada. Obviously, Rose went over to Japan as a big underdog in 1968 and did what I am trying to do in 2020. To have that opportunity to go over to Las Vegas and repeat history for our sport.”