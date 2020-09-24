Luis Nery ready for super bantamweight, Danny Roman looking to knockout Juan Carlos Payano

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBC bantamweight champion Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 30-0 (24) is looking forward to his all-Mexican, all southpaw showdown with Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) on the undercard of the Charlo twins super show at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old will be stepping up to the super bantamweight division after his well-documented problems making the 118-pound bantamweight limit.

“Everyone knows about my strength and knockout power, but my technique and preparation will play a part in helping me win this fight,” Nery said.

“I’m excited about the challenge of moving up in weight. I want to dominate across multiple weight classes. That’s going to start Saturday night with a big statement against [Aaron] Alameda.

“This is one of the best training camps I’ve ever had. I’ve been working with Eddy Reynoso; he’s focused on many different aspects of my game that I can show in the ring on Saturday.

“The level of the fighter that Alameda has fought is not too impressive. On Saturday, he’s going to face someone who’s on a whole new level from anything he’s ever faced.”

Alameda, 27, is largely unknown, fighting all but one of his pro bouts in Mexico. He says he plans to arrive with a bang on Saturday night.

“Everyone knows I’m the underdog, but after Saturday, everyone is going to know who Aaron Alameda is. I prepared hard like I always do and you will see that from me in this fight,” Alameda said.

“This fight was supposed to take place back in March, but I’ve been able to take the last six months to prepare even better and make sure I’m 100 percent the best version of myself.

“There’s so much on the line that I don’t think not having fans will have any effect. It’s pay-per-view, and that means a lot of eyeballs will be on me. This fight means everything for me and my career.”

Also on the card former unified super bantamweight champion Danny ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Roman 27-3-1 (10) is looking to get back in the win column following his split decision loss to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in Miami in January.

The 30-year-old Californian has been matched with fellow former world champion Juan Carlos Payano 21-3 (9).

“I am coming off of losing the titles and that has made me hungrier than before. And I am going against a quality fighter like [Juan Carlos] Payano and I don’t believe this is going the distance,” Roman said.

“I always make weight. I am still eating right now, and I think I will be eating before the weigh-in. And I don’t struggle with the matter, and I believe even with a good diet, I might make 118 pounds.

“My style is to go in there and give the best of me and try to make my fight, the fight of the night.

“There are a lot of great fighters up here, but I’m trying to steal the show. We’re going to do whatever is possible to get this win.”

The 36-year-old Dominican southpaw believes he will be too experienced for Roman.

“I’ve faced better fighters than [Danny] Roman, and I’m not going to back down against anyone. I’m ready for him to bring it. I’ve been on this stage before. I train to win every fight, no matter what,” Payano said.

“I was already in training camp before the shutdown, and I haven’t stopped working since. It’s been a long training camp, but we’re here now, and I’m prepared.

“I didn’t come to talk too much. People will see the results on Saturday. I’m ready to show everyone that my power will be there in this fight.”