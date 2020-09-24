TwitterFacebook

Mairis Briedis lands in Munich: “I can’t wait for Saturday!”

24 September 2020
Mairis Briedis
Press Release

Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) and his team arrived on Wednesday in Munich ahead of his Ali Trophy clash with Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) on Saturday.

“Finally the fight day is near, and to be honest I can’t wait for Saturday!” said the tournament No. 1 seed after touching down in Munich. “As usual I will give my best so that we know we did the best our here to reach the result and take home the trophy.”

Tomorrow Briedis and Dorticos will face off at the pre-fight press conference.

The hotly-anticipated World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos takes place behind-closed-doors at Plazamedia Broadcasting Center in Munich, Germany on Saturday. On the line: The Muhammad Ali Trophy, IBF World title, and vacant Ring Magazine 200 lbs belt.

German rising stars Leon Bunn, Denis Radovan, and Sophie Alisch will feature on the undercard of Briedis-Dorticos. Leon Bunn 15-0, 8 KOs challenges Finland’s Timo Laine (27-13, 11 KOs) across eight rounds, IBF European Middleweight Champion Denis Radovan (13-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his title against tough Polish middleweight Robert Talarek (24-13-3, 16 KOs), and ‘Die Zukunft’ Sophie Alisch (5-0, 1 KO) faces Edina Kiss (15-13, 9 KOs).

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the U.S. & Canada, Sky Sports in the UK, and Bildplus in Germany.

The Road to Munich:
Maris Briedis, tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final through wins over Noel Mikaelian (UD) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO3), while Dorticos, No. 2 seed conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD) and Andrew Tabiti (KO10) to enter the 200 lbs decider.

Muhammad Ali Trophy winners:
2019: Josh Taylor (Super-Lightweight), Naoya Inoue (Bantamweight)
2018: Aleksandr Usyk (Cruiserweight), Callum Smith (Super Middleweight)

