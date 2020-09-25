MTK Global signs Scottish star Joe Ham

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Ham (16-2, 6 KOs) is regarded as one of the best super-bantamweight talents domestically, having won the Scottish title back in 2017, whilst also competing for the Celtic title and WBA Continental belt in recent times.

He will now take the next steps in his career under the guidance of MTK Global, and has set his sights on adding more titles to his collection.

Ham said: “I’m very excited about joining MTK Global, they’re the biggest management team around. It’s great to be involved in the same team as the likes of Tyson Fury, Carl Frampton and especially Josh Taylor, as he is my former teammate who I went to two Commonwealth Games with and travelled the world with as an amateur.

“The first thing I’d like to achieve is to get a shot at the British title this year or next, and to be involved in some great fights in the future. I would fight anyone at my weight and I’m sure with MTK I’ll get the best opportunities to do so.

“I’ll hopefully be back before the end of the year, I’m currently in the gym training and awaiting a fight date, so I can’t wait to return.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “We’re pleased to welcome Joe to the team. He’s already achieved a lot in his career and we’re certain he will continue to have great success after teaming up with MTK.

“There are a number of exciting super-bantamweights now under the MTK banner, and it opens the door to potentially see some brilliant fights between them all in the future.”

News on when Ham will have his first fight as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.

