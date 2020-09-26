TwitterFacebook

Dina Thorslund and Nina Radovanovic make weight ahead of WBO fight

26 September 2020
Dina Thorslund defends her WBO World Super Bantamweight Title against former World Champion Nina Radovanovic
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Dina Thorslund (14-0, 6 KOs) and Nina Radovanovic (14-3, 3 KOs) both made weight ahead of their WBO Super Bantamweight World title clash this Saturday night at the Struer Energi Park in Struer, Denmark.

Thorslund returns having successfully defended her WBO World title for the second time against Australia’s April Adams, and is now facing former IBO World Champion Radovanovic from Belgrade, Serbia.

The quick handed Thorslund has told fans she’s expecting to knock out her challenger, whilst Radovanovic says she has never felt better prepared.

See Also

WBO Female Super Bantamweight World Championship – 10 Rounds
Dina Thorslund: 55.2kg
Nina Radovanovic: 53.9kg

Official undercard weights:

Heavyweight – 8 Rounds
Filip Hrgović: 112.4kg
Alexandre Kartozia: 100kg

Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds
Oliver Zaren: 75.5kg
Konstantin Alexandrov: 75.3kg

Welterweight – 6 Rounds
Oliver Mollenberg: 66.4kg
Nikola Vlajkov: 67kg

Middleweight – 4 Rounds
Jacob Bank: 74kg
Birkan Garib: 73.8kg

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds
Martin Foru: 77.3kg
Tarkan Oezcoban: 77.6kg

Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds
Payman Akbari: 59kg
Marko Petrovic: 58.9kg

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Josh Taylor doubts Jose Carlos Ramirez fight will happen without a live crowd

Josh Taylor doubts Jose Carlos Ramirez fight will happen without…

Jason Moloney insists Naoya Inoue is not unbeatable

Jason Moloney insists Naoya Inoue is not unbeatable

Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos ready to battle it out for cruiserweight supremacy on Saturday

Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos ready to battle it out…

Luis Nery ready for super bantamweight, Danny Roman looking to knockout Juan Carlos Payano

Luis Nery ready for super bantamweight, Danny Roman looking to…

Brandon Figueroa and John Riel Casimero both promising knockouts in title defences

Brandon Figueroa and John Riel Casimero both promising knockouts in…

Jermell Charlo out to steal the show against Jeison Rosario

Jermell Charlo out to steal the show against Jeison Rosario

Jermall Charlo:

Jermall Charlo: "30 have tried, 30 have failed"

Upset-minded Kyle Williams ready to roll over Charlie Edwards

Upset-minded Kyle Williams ready to roll over Charlie Edwards

Josh Taylor looking for impressive win over Apinun Khongsong to keep Jose Ramirez fight alive

Josh Taylor looking for impressive win over Apinun Khongsong to…

TOP STORIES

Josh Taylor doubts Jose Carlos Ramirez fight will happen without…

Josh Taylor doubts Jose Carlos Ramirez fight will happen without a live crowd

WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) doesn’t believe a fight with WBC and WBO 140-pound champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 26-0 (17) will take place without a live gate. The 29-year-old Scottish southpaw is…

Jason Moloney insists Naoya Inoue is not unbeatable

Jason Moloney insists Naoya Inoue is not unbeatable

Australian bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) insists WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) in not unbeatable ahead of their clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31. The 28-year…

Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos ready to battle it out…

Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos ready to battle it out for cruiserweight supremacy on Saturday

The long-awaited cruiserweight final of the World Boxing Super Series takes place this weekend when Mairis Briedis 26-1 (19) meets Yuniel Dorticos 24-1 (22) at the Plazamedia Broadcasting Center in Munich, Germany on Saturday night. The fight will…

Luis Nery ready for super bantamweight, Danny Roman looking to…

Luis Nery ready for super bantamweight, Danny Roman looking to knockout Juan Carlos Payano

Former WBC bantamweight champion Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 30-0 (24) is looking forward to his all-Mexican, all southpaw showdown with Aaron Alameda 25-0 (13) on the undercard of the Charlo twins super show at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecti…

Brandon Figueroa and John Riel Casimero both promising knockouts in…

Brandon Figueroa and John Riel Casimero both promising knockouts in title defences

WBA ‘regular’ super bantamweight titleholder Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa 20-0-1 (15) and WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) are both promising knockouts when they appear in separate undercard bouts on the Charlo twins doub…

Jermell Charlo out to steal the show against Jeison Rosario

Jermell Charlo out to steal the show against Jeison Rosario

WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 33-1 (17) is looking to steal the show when he clashes with WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario 20-1-1 (14) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The fight…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US