Dina Thorslund and Nina Radovanovic make weight ahead of WBO fight
Dina Thorslund (14-0, 6 KOs) and Nina Radovanovic (14-3, 3 KOs) both made weight ahead of their WBO Super Bantamweight World title clash this Saturday night at the Struer Energi Park in Struer, Denmark.
Thorslund returns having successfully defended her WBO World title for the second time against Australia’s April Adams, and is now facing former IBO World Champion Radovanovic from Belgrade, Serbia.
The quick handed Thorslund has told fans she’s expecting to knock out her challenger, whilst Radovanovic says she has never felt better prepared.
WBO Female Super Bantamweight World Championship – 10 Rounds
Dina Thorslund: 55.2kg
Nina Radovanovic: 53.9kg
Official undercard weights:
Heavyweight – 8 Rounds
Filip Hrgović: 112.4kg
Alexandre Kartozia: 100kg
Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds
Oliver Zaren: 75.5kg
Konstantin Alexandrov: 75.3kg
Welterweight – 6 Rounds
Oliver Mollenberg: 66.4kg
Nikola Vlajkov: 67kg
Middleweight – 4 Rounds
Jacob Bank: 74kg
Birkan Garib: 73.8kg
Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds
Martin Foru: 77.3kg
Tarkan Oezcoban: 77.6kg
Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds
Payman Akbari: 59kg
Marko Petrovic: 58.9kg