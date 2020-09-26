Dina Thorslund and Nina Radovanovic make weight ahead of WBO fight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dina Thorslund (14-0, 6 KOs) and Nina Radovanovic (14-3, 3 KOs) both made weight ahead of their WBO Super Bantamweight World title clash this Saturday night at the Struer Energi Park in Struer, Denmark.

Thorslund returns having successfully defended her WBO World title for the second time against Australia’s April Adams, and is now facing former IBO World Champion Radovanovic from Belgrade, Serbia.

The quick handed Thorslund has told fans she’s expecting to knock out her challenger, whilst Radovanovic says she has never felt better prepared.

WBO Female Super Bantamweight World Championship – 10 Rounds

Dina Thorslund: 55.2kg

Nina Radovanovic: 53.9kg

Official undercard weights:

Heavyweight – 8 Rounds

Filip Hrgović: 112.4kg

Alexandre Kartozia: 100kg

Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds

Oliver Zaren: 75.5kg

Konstantin Alexandrov: 75.3kg

Welterweight – 6 Rounds

Oliver Mollenberg: 66.4kg

Nikola Vlajkov: 67kg

Middleweight – 4 Rounds

Jacob Bank: 74kg

Birkan Garib: 73.8kg

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds

Martin Foru: 77.3kg

Tarkan Oezcoban: 77.6kg

Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds

Payman Akbari: 59kg

Marko Petrovic: 58.9kg