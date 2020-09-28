Brooklyn’s Nikita ‘White Chocolate’ Ababiy From School Fights to Prize Fights

Nikita Ababiy (9-0-0, 6KOs) is an easily recognisable figure both in and out of the ring. He does not look the typical vicious fighter. At 6’0” tall and crowned with a mop of bleach-blond hair he stands out anywhere. Inside the ring he is a ferocious puncher off either hand. Capable of sending opponents flopping to the canvas. His ring walks can last longer than his fights. One lasting no longer than 28 seconds.

At just 21 the young orthodox middle weight is in the early stages of a professional career in which he intends to add his name to the rich history of top-class Brooklyn boxers. It is easy to see the potential. As an amateur White Chocolate was Jr. Golden Gloves National Champion, two-time World Ring Side Champion and part of Youth Team USA 2016.

Born to a Ukrainian mother and a Russian father, Ababiy inherited fighting in his blood. His Grandfather was a keen amateur boxer in the USSR. His heritage and ability to speak Russian will no doubt help spread his global appeal in the coming years.

As a kid he was frequently involved in schoolyard brawls (which he claims he always won). He told IFL TV in 2018 that he was ‘best friends with the principle’ as a result. Consequently, his father (who still accompanies his son to his fights) took him to the gym to use up this combative energy. Ababiy has continued winning his battles, now inside the ring, ever since.

His family still provides much of the motivation to force his way to the top. He told Matchroom Boxing earlier this year that he is proud to have moved his family out of the cramped apartment he grew up in. Despite his humble upbringing he reminds interviewers that ‘a lot of people had it a lot worse’. Though Ababiy told Matchroom that his mother sometimes moans all his father did with his son was train, he insists that he loved his upbringing.

As a youngster in his Brooklyn gym he earnt his alias, White Chocolate. His stylish sparring coupled with the fact that he was one the only white guys in the gym to prompt an onlooker to shout out the nickname. Since then he proudly wears the name which has been used to great promotional effect. DAZN USA’s YouTube video ‘Boxing’s “White Chocolate” Is Must-See Entertainment’ has collected over 3.4 million views and counting since its posting in August this year.

The hard hitting, soft spoken American made his professional debut in October 2018 after signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. After a fiery left-hand body shot earned him a maiden knockout victory Barry Hearn said, ‘he’s got box-office written on his forehead’. Eddie Hearn has since excitedly claimed that Nikita is ‘going to be a f*cking animal’. A possible future move to the 154-pound division has also been discussed by the Brit.

His fights catch the eye with ease. As well as his bobbing bleached hair, the aspiring title holder is known for flashy knockout wins. These have come from cracking head shots from quick combinations and crushing one punch body shots. The young fighter’s personal YouTube channel (Nikita Ababiy) features one of his first-round knockouts, drawing 2.3 million views.

However, after only nine professional fights his ascendancy to the top of a stacked division is by no means certified. Many more hard rounds and sweaty hours in the gym lie ahead. His last outing saw his first real test as a pro. Jarvis Williams (then 8-2-1, 5KOs) produced a solid effort in taking the fight to the youngster and requiring the judges’ scorecards. Williams was able to land some stiff shots on the New Yorker. Nonetheless Ababiy came through it with a convincing unanimous decision victory.

Critics will point to 21-year old’s failure to stop Williams before the final bell and to lapses in his defence. This includes a hard-left hook from Jarvis inside the first 20 seconds. The fight does though offer Ababiy money in the bank both literally (as is evident from his red Ford Mustang) and metaphorically. He now has experience against an aggressive fighter that will not be dropped so easily. Nikita’s team will be able to pick up on areas for improvement with future fights in mind as he climbs the division.

Fight fans will not have to wait long for his return to the ring. He has recently said on his Instagram (@nikitaababiy) that he now has a new fight date. An official announcement with the specifics will be coming soon.

Whether it be his fast and brutal punching, his easy going and humble interviews, or the romanticism of another potential Brooklyn prodigy White Chocolate has the traits to go far and attract a large following. It is evident that there is a lot of tuning to be done in the gym before he can challenge the cream of the crop. It is nevertheless obvious though that there is something to be excited about for the school brawler turned prize-fighter from Brooklyn, New York.