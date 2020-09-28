TwitterFacebook

Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing undefeated lightweight prospect Alejandro Guerrero to a co-promotional contract

28 September 2020
Alejandro Guerrero
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing undefeated lightweight prospect Alejandro “Pork Chop” Guerrero to a co-promotional contract, along with Cameron Dunkin’s NOW Boxing Promotions.

Fighting out of Houston, Texas, under the guidance of trainer Rudy Silva and manager Niko Tsigaras, 22-year-old Mexican American Guerrero (12-0, 9 KOs) is a crowd-pleasing power puncher with an aggressive, pressuring style and a strong amateur pedigree.

Guerrero started boxing at age 10 at the Irving PAL and went on to win two junior national titles while going approximately 90-10. Along the way, he faced such current luminaries as WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney, WBC Silver Lightweight Champion Ryan Garcia and 2019 The Ring Magazine “Prospect of the Year” Virgil Ortiz, against whom he went 2-2 in a four-fight series.

See Also

Last seen in action on March 13, breaking down and winning a nationally televised decision over then 12-1 Jose Angulo on SHOBOX: The New Generation, Guerrero says the new pact moves him a step closer to his ultimate goal.

“I am excited to continue my boxing career with a team that others would call an “all star” team,” said Guerrero. “I am confident and blessed that, with this team, my dreams of becoming a world champion are now possible.”

Dunkin, the 2017 BWAA Manager of the Year, guided the careers of 34 world champions before starting his NOW Boxing Promotions, says he’s excited to be working with Salita on this young prospect. “By teaming with Dmitriy, I feel Cameron Dunkin/D & D Boxing Inc., and Dmitriy Salita/Salita Promotions will afford Alejandro many opportunities to show his talent.”

Salita, the former fighter turned emerging promotional presence in boxing, says Guerrero is a welcome addition to his growing stable of prospects and champions.

“I am excited to promote one of the best lightweight prospects in the world in Alejandro ‘Porkchop’ Guerrero,” said Salita. “At only 22 years old, he has already shown his world-class potential. I am grateful to be teaming up with Cameron Dunkin who has demonstrated his superb eye for blue-chip talent over many years in the sport.”

ABOUT SALITA PROMOTIONS
Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including Showtime, HBO, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, ESPN+ and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar…

Danny Roman ready for world title shot after exciting win over Juan Carlos Payano

Danny Roman ready for world title shot after exciting win…

Jermell Charlo cements his claim as the number one junior middleweight in the world

Jermell Charlo cements his claim as the number one junior…

Jermall Charlo remains undefeated with decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Jermall Charlo remains undefeated with decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Is Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor really happening? Early odds favor Manny

Is Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor really happening? Early odds…

Mairis Briedis delivers classy display to outpoint Yuniel Dorticos in WBSS final

Mairis Briedis delivers classy display to outpoint Yuniel Dorticos in…

Josh Taylor destroys Apinun Khongsong in one to keep Jose Carlos Ramirez fight alive

Josh Taylor destroys Apinun Khongsong in one to keep Jose…

Josh Taylor doubts Jose Carlos Ramirez fight will happen without a live crowd

Josh Taylor doubts Jose Carlos Ramirez fight will happen without…

Jason Moloney insists Naoya Inoue is not unbeatable

Jason Moloney insists Naoya Inoue is not unbeatable

TOP STORIES

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar…

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

There had never been any denying of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s star appeal, as he has had a way of grabbing headlines over the years. But when it comes to his abilities as a fighter, Chavez has never been able to emerge from the shadow of his legend…

Danny Roman ready for world title shot after exciting win…

Danny Roman ready for world title shot after exciting win over Juan Carlos Payano

Former unified super bantamweight champion Danny ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Roman 28-3-1 (9) bounced back with a 12-round unanimous decision win over former world champion Juan Carlos Payano 21-4 (9) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticu…

Jermell Charlo cements his claim as the number one junior…

Jermell Charlo cements his claim as the number one junior middleweight in the world

WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 34-1 (18) claimed the WBA and IBF belts of Jeison ‘Banana’ Rosario 20-2-1 (13) with an eighth-round knockout at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. Rosario, 25, recov…

Jermall Charlo remains undefeated with decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Jermall Charlo remains undefeated with decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 31-0 (22) withstood a late comeback from Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-3 (10) to win a 12-round unanimous decision at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The 30-year-old Texan hu…

Is Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor really happening? Early odds…

Is Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor really happening? Early odds favor Manny

It was quite surprising for me today to wake up to some sports betting odds that included a fight between living legend Manny Pacquiao and UFC megastar Conor McGregor. According to BetOnline odds, the potential matchup is listed as following: C…

Mairis Briedis delivers classy display to outpoint Yuniel Dorticos in…

Mairis Briedis delivers classy display to outpoint Yuniel Dorticos in WBSS final

Cruiserweight Mairis Briedis 27-1 (19) won the final of the World Boxing Super Series with a 12-round majority decision over Yuniel ‘The KO Doctor’ Dorticos 24-2 (22) at the Plazamedia Studios in Munich, Germany. The 35-year-old Latvian was wary o…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US