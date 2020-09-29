TwitterFacebook

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

29 September 2020
Danny Roman
Danny Roman celebrates after defeating TJ Doheny. Photo credit: Sumio Yamada
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former unified super bantamweight champion Danny ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Roman 28-3-1 (10) wants a crack at newly crowned WBC 122-pound champion Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 31-0 (24) following his win over Juan Carlos Payano 21-4 (9) last weekend.

Roman scored a unanimous decision win over Payano in their WBC title elimination bout on the undercard of Charlo twins doubleheader at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night by scores of 116-112 across the board.

On the same card former WBC bantamweight champion Nery, 25, outpointed previously undefeated fellow southpaw Aaron Alameda 25-1 (13) by unanimous decision with scores of 118-110, 116-112 and 115-113 to claim the vacant WBC belt.

“After defeating Payano, my focus has shifted to challenging Luis Nery for the WBC title,” said Roman, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions.

“I am now the mandatory challenger to fight Nery and I believe that fight can be made easily since we are both fighting on Showtime with the PBC.

“Luis Nery is a true warrior, as am I, and I’ll be ready to fight him anytime, anywhere. Nery is a very gifted fighter and I think that fight will be fan-friendly with both of us leaving everything in the ring.”

The 30-year-old Roman has fought twice this year, losing his WBA and IBF belts to Murodjon Akhmadaliev 8-0 (6) by close unanimous decision in Miami, Florida in January. The scores were 115-113 and 113-115 twice.

Roman says he has unfinished business with Akhmadaliev.

“I want a rematch with Murodjon Akhmadaliev as I believe I won that fight,” Roman continued.

“When you fight champion for his titles, you must win convincingly, and I don’t think Akhmadaliev did enough that night, but the judges thought differently.

“I graciously took the defeat with class, but it didn’t feel right. I want to avenge my loss.”

If a fight cannot be made with Nery or Akhmadaliev, Roman wants WBO champion Angelo ‘El Chinito’ Leo 20-0 (9).

In his last bout, Leo captured the vacant WBO world title with a dominating performance against previously undefeated contender Tramaine Williams 19-1 (6) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut in August. The scores in the bout were 117-111 and 118-110 twice, all for Leo.

“Angelo Leo, who holds the WBO title, is the other world champion that I want to challenge,” Roman added.

“Leo is another great fighter that brings excitement each time he fights, and I know if we go to battle, it will be an explosive fight.

“Before my loss to Akhmadaliev, I was unbeaten for six years. I’m ready to become a world champion once again.”

Roman won the WBA super bantamweight title from Shun Kubo by ninth-round knockout in Kyoto, Japan in September 2017.

He made three title defences against Ryo Matsumoto, Moises Flores and Gavin McDonnell before unifying with IBF champion TJ Doheny in Los Angeles in April last year.

