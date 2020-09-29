TwitterFacebook

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk: “I’m stronger, crazier and I want it more”

29 September 2020
Dereck Chisora
Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has issued a warning to Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) ahead of their clash on October 31, saying “I’m stronger, crazier and I want it more”.

The 36-year-old veteran heavyweight is planning to end the unbeaten run of the former undisputed cruiserweight champion and claim his spot at the WBO mandatory contender, putting him in line for a shot at unified champion Anthony Joshua.

“I am not losing. I’m going all out, guns blazing,” Chisora told Sky Sports.

“It’s not about how much I want it. You know, when you want something badly, what you will do for it. I’ll go through this man. Whatever he has got, he’ll need more to stop me.

“The way I will come for him will be unbelievable. I will go through him.

“I don’t think, in the heavyweight game, there is anybody stronger than me right now.

“Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder? No, they aren’t stronger than me.

“I’m stronger, crazier and I want it more.”

Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, will be having just his second fight at heavyweight following his seventh-round stoppage of late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in Chicago last October.

His co-promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who works alongside Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, insisted they would be pushing ahead with a fight against the WBA, IBF and WBO champion if they win.

“He has agreed to let AJ versus Kubrat Pulev happen, with regards that the winner fights him next. This statement is still solid,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

“Our plan is: A) beat Derek Chisora, B) push AJ to comply with WBO rules or vacate the title, C) defeat AJ or any other WBO champion or contender and become the heavyweight champion. Simple and practical.”

Chisora opened up about his motivation and ambition after 13 years in the pro ranks.

“I don’t want to let myself down. Nothing else. I want to give my all,” Chisora said.

“When it’s all said and done I don’t want to look back and say, ‘I should have done better in this fight’.

“I want to let it all go so when I hang up the gloves I don’t have regrets. That’s the motivation I have.

“For me? It’s not about being in top 10, it’s about giving the best fights to the fans.

“Every time you wake up, the rankings are different, it doesn’t faze me. How many people are interested to see me fight? The rankings don’t matter to me.”

As for Usyk, Chisora said: “He’s an unbelievable fighter. He’s good, man. Amazing.”

The fight Chisora says he would like the most is against WBC champion Tyson Fury, who defeated him twice early on in his career.

“Tyson is unbelievable – the only man who doesn’t have a defeat on his record,” he said.

“It would be a great fight with the ‘Gypsy King’ because he has always promised me a third fight. He owes me it.

“We speak every day, he always says he wants to give me that fight.”

Chisora’s manager David Haye told Sky Sports that Usyk is in for a shock against his fighter.

“What Usyk doesn’t understand, the heavyweight division is very different from every other division in boxing. It’s about size, it’s about weight and one shot,” Haye said.

“Ask Alexander Povetkin. One shot it takes to turn the tide. Anything can happen. In the heavyweight division, it’s so up in the air.

“But when Dereck is doing what he’s been doing in sparring against good quality opposition every day, the gaps that he used to have are getting filled in with good quality action.

“He’s going to cause an upset and it’s going to shock so many people.”

