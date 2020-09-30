TwitterFacebook

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone McKenna

30 September 2020
iGMnNO4SmG2cRLJ14T0c_Capture
Ohara Davies defeats Tyrone McKenna. Photo credit: Sky Sports
Junior welterweight Ohara ‘Two Tanks’ Davies 22-2 (16) won the MTK Global Golden Contract final with a 10-round majority decision over Tyrone ‘The Mighty Celt’ McKenna 21-2-1 (6) by scores of 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95 at Production Park Studios in South Kirkby, Yorkshire in the UK on Wednesday night.

The victory earned Davies a two-year, five-fight “golden contract” with a guaranteed six-figure purse for each fight.

The fight was close through the first five rounds before Davies opened a cut over southpaw McKenna’s right eye in the sixth. Davies, 28, came on the strong in the eighth and ninth rounds, upping his punch output and finding success with the jab.

In the 10th and final round, the 30-year-old McKenna fought off the backfoot while Davies pursued him around the ring.

“I don’t think it was that close. I felt I won the fight quite comfortably. I could have taken it up another two or three notches,” said Davies, who picked up the WBC International title with the win.

“When the one judge had it a draw, I was thinking, ‘Hell no, that was a wide fight’. He probably won two rounds of that fight.

“I know when I’m in top shape, there is no one in the world that can match me. I’m coming for everyone now, I’m coming.”

Before the fight Davies said his opponents often underestimate him.

“This will be the biggest win of my career and I’m going to grab this chance with both hands,” he said.

“I’m not even thinking about it as a tournament anymore, I’m just treating it as a one-off must-win fight against McKenna.

“People see me as a loudmouth that talks trash, and people seem to forget that I can fight and box.

“People get in the ring with me and think it will be a lot easier than it is. They think that all they have to do is get out of the way of my right hand, but then the right hand still hits you.

“You don’t realize until you get in the ring how good I am. That’s what McKenna will experience. It will be a hard night for him as he’s been in there with nobody like me.

“When I’m in the shape that I’m in now, I’m unbeatable and unstoppable. When I’m focused, there isn’t anyone in the world that can match me.”

In the Golden Contract light heavyweight semi-final Serge ‘Bavarian Sniper’ Michel 11-1 (8) knocked out Liam Conroy 18-6-1 (9) in four rounds.

Michel had Conroy on the canvas in the third courtesy of a right hand before dropping him twice in fourth to end it at the official time of 1:39. With the win Michel will now face Ricards Bolotniks in the tournament final.

In other results former WBO European light heavyweight champion Steven Ward 13-1 (4) moved up to cruiserweight to outbox Jone Volau 5-6 (2) over six rounds. Referee and lone judge Howard John Foster scored the fight 59-55.

Former amateur star and middleweight debutant Ben Fail 1-0 pitched a shutout against Robbie Chapman 6-5 over six.

Cruiserweight William Hamilton 2-0 (1) scored a four-round decision over Genadji Krajevski 0-11 with a score of 39-37 from referee and lone judge Howard John Foster.

