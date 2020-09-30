TwitterFacebook

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of Carl Frampton

30 September 2020
Shakur-Stevenson
Shakur Stevenson. Photo credit: Adam Hunger/Associated Press
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Undefeated southpaw Shakur Stevenson 14-0 (8) says he won’t be stepping aside to allow WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring 22-2 (10) to face Carl Frampton 28-2 (16).

The 23-year-old from Newark, New Jersey was installed as the WBO number one contender after vacating his WBO featherweight belt and moving up in weight to the 130-pound division.

Stevenson is hoping to return to the ring no later than January.

See Also

“I’m waiting to see what’s going on,” Stevenson said to The Ring. “I heard that Jamel has to defend [against] his mandatory before January and Frampton is not his mandatory, I’m his mandatory.

“I’m still waiting to see what the WBO is going to do. If I’m the mandatory, I’m first.”

The ambitious Stevenson says he has no intention of taking a stay-busy fight to allow the Herring-Frampton clash to happen.

“No, not if I’m the mandatory,” he said. “I don’t see why I should be waiting for them to fight when I could be fighting for that belt.”

Stevenson claimed the vacant WBO 126-pound strap with a wide unanimous decision over previously undefeated Joet Gonzalez in Reno last October, winning all but one round on all three judges’ scorecards.

His first title defence was scheduled to take place against Miguel Marriaga in March, but the fight was cancelled in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“It was disappointing,” Stevenson admitted. “I had been through an eight-week camp and did all that stuff to lose weight and make 126 one last time.”

Stevenson put the frustration behind him, moving up in weight to stop Felix Caraballo in six rounds in Las Vegas in June.

“It was a good performance,” he said. “It was good for me to get my ring rust off and get back in the mix of things. Bringing back boxing definitely felt good.

“I feel a lot stronger at 130, I’m still growing. I feel way stronger at 130 and I’ll feel even stronger when I grow into the weight.

“I haven’t had the chance to prove it yet but I think I am the best fighter at 130 and I think a lot of people know that.

“I walk around real close to my fight weight. Maybe [one day I will fight as high as] 140, 147. If I do go to ’47, I’ll probably go to ’54 for one fight depending on who it is. I can see that happening.”

Stevenson sees a fight with WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) in his future. The Ukrainian southpaw is set to face IBF counterpart Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) in a unification bout in Las Vegas on October 17.

“I think Lomachenko is going to move back to 130 if he gets past Teofimo and me and him are going to fight. I’ve been saying it before I even had a world title,” Stevenson said.

“I think Lomachenko is going to be my dream fight. Me and him are going to have a good fight later on down the line. Skill versus skill, Olympic medal versus Olympic medal, Olympic pedigree versus Olympic pedigree, all that kind of stuff.

“When it comes down to it, we’re going to have to see each other.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of Carl Frampton

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of…

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk:

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk: "I'm stronger, crazier and I…

Manny Pacquiao short-priced favourite to defeat Conor McGregor in boxing bout

Manny Pacquiao short-priced favourite to defeat Conor McGregor in boxing…

Anthony Joshua set to spar Joe Joyce to prepare for Kubrat Pulev fight

Anthony Joshua set to spar Joe Joyce to prepare for…

Lee Selby slated to face George Kambosos on Dereck Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk card on Oct 31

Lee Selby slated to face George Kambosos on Dereck Chisora…

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

Is this the end of the line for Julio Cesar…

Danny Roman ready for world title shot after exciting win over Juan Carlos Payano

Danny Roman ready for world title shot after exciting win…

Jermell Charlo cements his claim as the number one junior middleweight in the world

Jermell Charlo cements his claim as the number one junior…

TOP STORIES

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of…

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of Carl Frampton

Undefeated southpaw Shakur Stevenson 14-0 (8) says he won’t be stepping aside to allow WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring 22-2 (10) to face Carl Frampton 28-2 (16). The 23-year-old from Newark, New Jersey was installed as the WBO numbe…

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Former unified super bantamweight champion Danny ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Roman 28-3-1 (10) wants a crack at newly crowned WBC 122-pound champion Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 31-0 (24) following his win over Juan Carlos Payano 21-4 (9) last weekend. Roman…

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk: "I'm stronger, crazier and I…

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk:

Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has issued a warning to Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) ahead of their clash on October 31, saying "I'm stronger, crazier and I want it more". The 36-year-old veteran heavyweight is planning to end the unbeaten run of the former …

Manny Pacquiao short-priced favourite to defeat Conor McGregor in boxing…

Manny Pacquiao short-priced favourite to defeat Conor McGregor in boxing bout

Manny Pacquiao has been installed as a short-priced favourite to defeat former UFC star Conor McGregor in their mooted boxing bout. BetOnline is offering odds of -1200 (1/12) on Pacquiao, while McGregor backers can get +700 (7/1). WBA welterwei…

Anthony Joshua set to spar Joe Joyce to prepare for…

Anthony Joshua set to spar Joe Joyce to prepare for Kubrat Pulev fight

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has drafted in Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) as a sparring partner to help him prepare for his upcoming title defence against Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev 28-1 (14) at the O2 Arena in London on Dec…

Lee Selby slated to face George Kambosos on Dereck Chisora…

Lee Selby slated to face George Kambosos on Dereck Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk card on Oct 31

Former IBF featherweight champion ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-2 (9) will meet George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos 18-0 (10) in a lightweight world title eliminator on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) and Oleksandr Usyk 17-…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US