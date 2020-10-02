How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

Another big weekend and another big win for Jermall Charlo.

Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) remained undefeated after a back and forth fight against top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. With the win, which aired on SHOWTIME pay preview, Charlo continues to rise up boxing’s pound for pound landscape.

After 12 fast paced rounds that told us a lot about both fighters, the judges turned in three cards favoring Charlo, 118-110, 117-111, and 116-112.

Keep in mind, Derevyanchenko is no slouch and has only lost to Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs in close fights. Charlo is the only man to beat him convincingly.

The fight was full of action and Charlo seemed pleased with his effort.

“We stood toe-to-toe and we didn’t back down from anything,” said Charlo after the fight. “It was supposed to be one of the hardest fights of my career and we passed the test. He had a puncher’s chance, and of course the fight could have changed at any moment. I listened to my corner and executed the game plan and got the win.”

The 34-year-old Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs) fought much of the the fight with a swollen right eye he injured in round five. He also would later absorb another cut above his left eye that affected his vision in the later rounds.

He was really up against it yet continued fighting hard to the final bell.

Derevyanchenko had his best rounds in the sixth and seventh when he landed some big hooks that seemed to daze Charlo. Derevyanchenko landed 180 and threw 681 more punches than any previous Charlo opponent.

Charlo recognizes what the victory means.

“I wouldn’t say it was an easy fight, but we stuck to what we wanted to do and made it happen,” Jermall said. “I let my jab dictate and we got the victory. I wanted to knock him out, but you can’t knock everyone out. I’m a finisher, but you don’t want to run into anything even though you have him hurt. I landed the shots that I needed to in order to win.”

It’s only natural now to wonder how Charla will do against someone like Golovkin, abd even the best guys at 168 pounds.

The fight with Golovkin would show how well Charlo can handle pressure against a relentless foe and we would also see if he has the ability to hurt GGG. It’s one of the best fights out there to make.

“The whole world understands that I can fight in there with the best of them,” said Charlo. “He gave GGG [Gennadiy Golovkin] a harder test than he gave me so I think the levels showed. I’m the best middleweight in the world.”

So what now for Charlo? He is a champion at 160 pounds but the biggest challenges may be one division north. Premier Boxing Champions has IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant and former champion David Benavidez waiting in the wings.