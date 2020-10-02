Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) believes his experience will be the difference when he faces Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-1 (13) in a 12-round junior welterweight clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Californian southpaw Zepeda, 31, was scheduled to meet Baranchyk in July before a rib injury to the 27-year-old Belarussian forced the bout to be postponed.

In February last year Zepeda went very close to dethroning undefeated WBC 140-pound champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 26-0 (17), losing by majority decision.

See Also

“I have gained a lot of experience by fighting guys like Ramirez and [Jose] ‘Sniper’ Pedraza. Those guys have been world champions. It was a great experience being in the ring with them. The experience counts a lot,” Zepeda said.

“The bubble is something new, but it doesn’t make much of a difference. I don’t mind the whole experience of the bubble. At the end of the day, it’s always the two fighters in the ring fighting each other.

“I feel like I’m the number one at 140. I did think the Ramirez fight was pretty close and a lot of people saw me winning. I think he is one of the best in the top five.

“Both of us right here, together with Ramirez and Josh Taylor, are in the top five. It’s very exciting. We are all good at certain things and that makes for a very exciting division.”

Former IBF champion Baranchyk – whose lone loss was to unified champion Josh Taylor – says he is hungrier than ever.

“In my training camp, I’ve been going harder and harder and harder. I feel great. I’m ready to fight all rounds. I can go 10, 12, or 20 rounds. I’m very hungry. You will see a good fight Saturday night,” Baranchyk said.

“I don’t feel like I’m in a bubble. I feel comfortable. The treatment has been the best. I feel good.

“This is the best division. This fight is very important for me because it will be my next step towards a world title opportunity. If we win this fight, maybe I can get the chance to challenge Ramirez.”

In the co-feature unbeaten lightweight sensation Gabriel Flores Jr 18-0 (6) will take on Ryan ‘The Polish Prince’ Kielczweski 30-4 (11) in a 10-rounder.

“Everything has been great. Moving to Vegas has helped me get great sparring. We’re running up Mount Charleston. My conditioning level is outrageous. The move here really helped me,” Flores Jr said.

“I’m 100 percent healthy, thank God, because that last fight [on June 18 against Josec Ruiz] just going in and continuing to fight, it was tough going those whole 10 rounds with my lower back injury because it was a real injury. I went to a chiropractor and got it all figured out. I’ve been healthy for a while.”

“He’s experienced and everything, but I’m moving my way up the rankings. Every fight that comes, I get better and better. We fix our mistakes. We get better.”

Kielczweski says he isn’t turning up to lie down.

“I’m always in the gym, either holding the mitts or working people out or working out myself. It wasn’t really too hard to kick it back into gear and get right back into shape,” Kielczweski said.

“He’s 18-0. He’s obviously a very good fighter, very fast. He’s got a lot of skill. I just can’t wait to get in there and see what happens.”

“When I faced [Tommy] Coyle, I went up a couple weight classes. It was at super lightweight, and I took the fight on about three weeks’ notice. I was in shape. I fought maybe three or four weeks before that. I was still in shape, but I really didn’t have much time to set up a real game plan. We go in there and do what we do.

“I had plenty of time to get ready for this. I’m in great shape.”