TwitterFacebook

King’s Promotions signs U.S. Amateur Star Atif Oberlton

2 October 2020
King's Promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

King’s Promotions is proud to announce the signing of United States amateur star Atid Oberlton to an exclusive promotional contract.

The 22 year-old Philadelphia was the number-two ranked light heavyweight in the United States and was a favorite to be part of the United States Olympic team, but he decided to turn his attention to the paid ranks.

“I feel like this is the best time to turn professional,” said Oberlton. “I did not want to wait for the Olympics, and with all of the politics and stuff, it was just the right time to make this move. I am ready to turn over a new leaf and become world champion.”

See Also

Oberlton competed in approximately 100 amateur fights where he won many tournaments, including: U.S. National Junior Olympics; Two-time National Golden Gloves champion and Eastern Elite Qualifier. Oberlton placed 2nd at the 2020 United States Olympic Trials.

Oberlton is excited to get going under the King’s Promotions banner.

“I feel that King’s Promotions is the best fit for me. I know Marshall Kauffman thinks highly, and believes in me. He thinks that I can become a superstar in the sport. I want to be with people who believe in me as much as I do.”

“My style is winning. I can do everything in there. I can be slick. If my opponent wants a rough fight, I am down for that as well. I can do whatever it takes to get the job done.”

“This is a huge signing for us,” said Marshall Kauffman, President of King’s Promotions. “Atif is a major talent, and I am thrilled to be able to help develop him into a future world champion. We look forward to getting him started, help him in his journey to become one of the top fighters in the sport.”

“Atif Oberlton is one of the most gifted young light heavyweights I’ve seen in quite some time,” said Lando Rosa, Oberlton’s adviser of Pivott Boxing “He has immense physical tools, and a great work ethic. I have the utmost confidence that we’re looking at a future light heavyweight champion. Pivott Boxing welcomes him with open arms. we believe Coach Shar’ron Baker and her assistant coach Markus Rosa are the perfect combination to take Atif to the top.”

“Atif Oberlton is one of the top prospects in the United States right now. He has a deep amateur background that includes wins and top finishes in major national and international tournaments. He is charismatic, likeable and hard-working. His size, strength, athleticism and boxing style will make him an even more formidable professional than amateur and there is no doubt in my mind he will be a world champion in the future. I’m thrilled he will be representing Kings Promotions and can’t wait for his professional debut,” said King’s Promotions Partner, Dr. Andrew Foy.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday night

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday…

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the opportunity comes

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone McKenna

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone…

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of Carl Frampton

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of…

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk:

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk: "I'm stronger, crazier and I…

Manny Pacquiao short-priced favourite to defeat Conor McGregor in boxing bout

Manny Pacquiao short-priced favourite to defeat Conor McGregor in boxing…

TOP STORIES

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Another big weekend and another big win for Jermall Charlo. Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) remained undefeated after a back and forth fight against top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. With the win, which aired on SHOWTIME pay preview, Charlo continues to …

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday…

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday night

Former world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) believes his experience will be the difference when he faces Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-1 (13) in a 12-round junior welterweight clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada…

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk alongside WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as the best fighter he has ever sparred with. The British heavyweight is in camp in Ukraine helping the former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk prepare for his bou…

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the…

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the opportunity comes

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-1 (13) says he won’t let former two-time world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) off the hook if he gets the chance to knock him out during their 10-round contest at ‘T…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone McKenna

Junior welterweight Ohara ‘Two Tanks’ Davies 22-2 (16) won the MTK Global Golden Contract final with a 10-round majority decision over Tyrone ‘The Mighty Celt’ McKenna 21-2-1 (6) by scores of 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95 at Production Park Studios in South…

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of…

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of Carl Frampton

Undefeated southpaw Shakur Stevenson 14-0 (8) says he won’t be stepping aside to allow WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring 22-2 (10) to face Carl Frampton 28-2 (16). The 23-year-old from Newark, New Jersey was installed as the WBO numbe…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US