Michael Dutchover vs. Manuel Mendez Headline 3.2.1. Boxing Card on November 1st

2 October 2020
Michael Dutchover
Thompson Boxing Promotions is pleased to present the newest instalment of its successful boxing series 3.2.1 Boxing featuring three exciting-and-compelling bouts, live on Sunday, November 1st, 2020. The free stream will air on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages. The fight will also be streamed on the Banner Promotions Facebook page and website (www.banner-promotions.com)

3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event
Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

In the 8-round main event, super lightweight Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs), of Midland, TX, who is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing, will make his second headlining appearance on 3.2.1 Boxing as he faces Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez (16-7-3, 11 KOs), who fights out of Colton, CA. Dutchover will look to continue to build on the success off his last win over Jorge Marron Jr. (18-2, 6 KOs).

See Also

Dutchover, who is coached and managed by Danny Zamora, has a high knockout ratio and is known for his all-out attack. His only loss came in a controversial stoppage during a match against Thomas Mattice in his hometown of Midland, TX, on a ShoBox main event back in 2019. In his last bout, Dutchover bounced back by beating Jorge Marron Jr. by a wide-unanimous decision on the first 3.2.1 boxing card of the year.

