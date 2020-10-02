TwitterFacebook

Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker Inks 2-time Dominican Olympian Leonel de los Santos

2 October 2020
Leonel de los Santos
Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker has announced another fighter signing, 2-time Dominican Republic Olympian Leonel de los Santos, to an exclusive managerial contract.

The 25-year-old Santos, who will fight as a lightweight as a professional, competed in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and qualified for the Dominican Republic Olympic Boxing Team in terms of the postponed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“After a good amateur boxing career, which took me to different national and international stages, in which I proudly represented my country, the Dominican Republic, I’ve decided to have a career in the professional ranks,” Santos announced.

“I hope to have the support I’ve always received. I’ve signed a managerial contract with Fighter Locker, which is directed by Ryan Roach, who comes from one of the most recognized families in the world of boxing. Thanks in advance to everyone. I hope for the best and that, with the help of God, we move forward.”

Currently rated No. 3 in the World, Santos was a silver medalist at the prestigious Pan-American Games in 2019, where he lost to 3-time Pan-Am gold medalist Lazaro Alvarez, the 3-time World amateur champion and 2-time Olympic bronze medalist.

“Every signing to me is special if these fighters sign with me, because it shows they believe in me,” Roach commented. “Leonel is very special, he’s an Olympian. He’s a very good boxer he has it all: speed, power and he counter punches very well. He is also a great young man and serves as a police officer in his home country. I think he will transition into the pros very easily. I am really excited about adding Leonel to my stable he’s joining an elite group of fighters.”

Fighter Locker’s growing stable of gifted boxers includes a talented Ukrainian trio comprised of North American Boxing Association (NABA) super welterweight title holder Stanyslav Skofokhod (19-2, 16 KOs), word-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian (16-1, 7 KOs) and super lightweight Zoravor Petrosyan (7-0, 3 KOs). Other Fighter Locker stablemates include Salem, MA welterweight Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs), the former IBF Youth World super lightweight champion, Lynn, MA super welterweight Khiry Todd (10-1, 8 KOs), Dorchester, MA welterweight Gabriel Duluc (15-3, 4 KOs), Troy, NY super lightweight RayJay Bermudez (9-0, 6 KOs), Toronto, Canada welterweight Jeff “The Trouble 1” Tabrizi (8-3, 7 KOs), West Haven, CT super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs), super featherweight Jesus Vasquez, Jr. (6-0, 2 KOs), super middleweight “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (4-0, 2 KOs) plus Irish National champion Paul Ryan, a welterweight in the pro ranks, and U.S. Army super bantamweight Daniel Bailey, Jr., who will both be making their pro debuts.

